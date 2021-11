The best sheets I've ever slept on are 10% off for Black Friday. Why you should buy them, too

James Martin/CNET

The sheets that brought me the best sleep of my life are now on a Black Friday sale for 10% off ($135 for a full Queen set). I kid you not, these are like sleeping in cool, silken clouds. In the past few years, I made it my mission to level up my bedding. What's obvious to me now is that the bedsheets I sleep in may have as much bearing on a restful night -- and subsequent crankiness -- as my mattress choice, pillow firmness and comforter weight.

It took me four tries to land the best sheets I've ever had. Seriously, they're so luxurious, it's a struggle to get out of bed. I could live in these sheets. And now, I want everyone I know to have them, too.

Premium sheets are a financial investment, and the 10% off sitewide Black Friday sale from Sheets & Giggles is hardly a door buster. Unlike Beats earbuds, Ninja air fryers and our other top Black Friday finds, high-end bedding tends to be off the beaten path. I'm disappointed the discount isn't deeper, like some competing bedding sites, like (more below). However, after sleeping in these satiny, ultrasoft sheets for three months, I'm convinced they're a gift that keeps on giving -- and any sale is still a discount, right?

(The company also recently introduced striped white, blue and grey striped designs, in addition to 8 light and dark colors.)

Here's why I love my Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus sheets so far, and what I look for in my bedding. Just one note: There are a lot of lyocell and tencel eucalyptus sheets out there, and this is the only brand I've tried with this material. I've also tried three highly-rated percale sheets, and this Sheets & Giggles selection is by far my favorite.

Sheets & Giggles lyocell versus cool-touch percale

As a person with variable nighttime temperature -- now I'm cold, now I'm hot, now I'm cold -- I first encountered the category of lyocell/Tencel/eucalyptus sheets in my search for cooler bedding.

I may never break the cycle of kicking off my bedding in the middle of the night only to gather it up under my chin hours later, but if I could find cooler-sleeping sheets that felt really nice, I figured I'd be halfway there.

I started my quest by searching for best picks on cool sheets, and came up with a list of top-rated brands. Most were percale, a cotton material that promised coolness and a certain level of crispness, while also being soft. The first pair I bought, a 280-thread count , was better than the generic cotton sheet I had before, but it slept and felt unremarkable, and the light green set discolored in the wash -- that really bothered me. (If you like your sheets on the sturdier side, I'd suggest going with a darker color.)

I moved on to a second percale sheet set, by . Although I enjoyed their cool touch, and would recommend them overall, I missed a feeling of softness I expected in a premium material, though I've come to realize percale has its limits there. Percale also tends to stay crinkly after a wash cycle, and I suppose I had hoped for more draping for my money. (These sheets were tragically stained by a bad washing machine, and are now hibernating in the closet as a backup set.)

All my research also led me to , where I picked up the and also splurged on a percale sheet set, which I like, and which now graces the guest room. Unsurprisingly, it shares many of the same characteristics as the Casper set. I'm generally a fan of these, too, but they leave the door open for a more luxurious feel.

Sheets & Giggles' eucalyptus washes clean and stays soft

When these eucalyptus-made sheets arrived, I was initially suspicious of their cooling abilities. I also wondered how they'd hold up to inevitable tea or wine spills, grease stains from bedside snacks (no shaming!), eyeshadow I was too lazy to remove, and the typical wear and tear of the wash cycle.

That was, until I slept in them the first night and all my worries melted away. These eucalyptus sheets are ultrasoft, maximally comfortable and very easy to make up the next morning. They create a cozy cocoon that makes falling asleep and waking up more naturally pleasurable than any other sheets I've slept in -- even at fancy hotels. I also like that they're soft and supple without being slippery. They haven't once slid off the bed onto the floor like a pair of actual satin sheets I once tried.

After three months, the Sheets & Giggles set remains silky to the touch, and clean. Stains have so far washed out (ahem, my eyeshadow), though I'm being extra careful to avoid the inevitable. Darker sheets are everyone's best friend when it comes to unsightly spills and such, but I've noticed premium sheet companies sell mostly lighter shades for bedding and towels. I did wish the pillow case had an envelope or zip to fully encapsulate the pillow instead of leaving an exposed edge that could push out. That's my one minor complaint so far.

The biggest difference to me has been that every other sheet I tried so far has felt like a utility: It's a sheet. If it isn't too rough or too hot, it's doing its job. But I actually notice these lyocell sheets from Sheets & Giggles every day when I go to bed and wake up. For once, I feel like my sheets fulfill the promise of just how restful and satisfying a good set of bedding can be.

