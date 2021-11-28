Live: Cyber Monday deals Small Business Saturday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Black Friday sales you can still buy US to restrict travel from South Africa due to new COVID variant The Beatles: Get Back documentary
Cyber Monday 2021: Best fashion, skin care and makeup deals

Cyber Monday deals are almost upon us. Check out these last day deals and preview the deals ahead.

Even though Cyber Monday is just around the corner, it doesn't mean the Black Friday sales are over. There are still a lot of fantastic things available, and many retailers are starting their Cyber Monday sales early. With so many fashion, cosmetics and skin care products on sale right now, and fresh Cyber Monday deals on the way, there's a lot to sort through. But don't worry, we've got you covered with discounts that are ending, ongoing and coming up soon.

So, whether you're ready to shop or planning your Cyber Monday shopping spree, get ready for some great deals.

Last day deals

Sephora

Save 50% off Best Sellers
Sephora

Everything is available, from makeup brushes to moisturizing creams. And this is one of the best skin care and beauty deals right now with 50% off best sellers from Murad, Lancome, Smashbox, Fenty and more.

See at Sephora

Winky Lux

Save 40% off sitewide
Winky Lux

Winky Lux has a great deal going on where you can save up to 40% on everything. My favorite product is the Petal cleanser for $17. There are also budget-friendly toners, moisturizers, and makeup that smell great and come in flowery, sparkly packaging.

See at Winky Lux

Current deals

Adidas

Save 30% online and in-store
Adidas

The Cloudfoam Pure, one of my favorite Adidas women's sneakers, is currently on sale at Adidas. And when you use the code CYBERDEAL, you can get a significant discount on these shoes and more, for men, women and children. 

See at Adidas

Ulta Beauty

Save up to 50% off
Ulta Beauty

This sale has Love Wellness vitamins and probiotics for $19. There's a few Tarte Cosmetics products and Revlon hair tools too. 

See at Ulta Beauty

Kate Spade

Save 50% off everything
Kate Spade

If you've always wanted a Kate Spade handbag or accessory, check out this sale, that offers 50% off everything with the code BLACKFRIYAY. Some people don't see Kate Spade as a luxury brand, but its refined aesthetic and construction makes it feel like it.

See at Kate Spade

Upcoming Cyber Monday deals

Ulta Beauty (starting Nov. 29)

Save up to 50% off on select products
Ulta Beauty

This Ulta Beauty offer gives you access to a wide selection of products, including makeup and skin care. Tarte Cosmetics is 30% off; Mario Badescu is $25 off; Philosophy is 30% off; and Morphe is 50% off. 

See at Ulta Beauty

Simi Sienna (starting Nov. 29)

Save 25% off sitewide
Simi Sienna

Graphic prints, bold street style and quirky shoes to match your vibrant personality. Simi Sienna's apparel sizes range from extra small to 3XL for shirts, coats and jeans, while slip-on shoes and sneakers are available in all sizes depending on the shoe type.

See at Simi Sienna

Sterling Forever (starting Nov. 29)

Save 35% off sitewide
Sterling Forever

Sterling silver is one of the most durable materials you can use for jewelry. I've kept a couple things for years because of sterling silver's durability. There's necklaces, earrings, rings and more during this deal where you can get 35% off, plus free shipping when you use the offer code CM2021. And if you don't like color of silver jewelry, there's gold options as well.

See at Sterling Forever

