This 4-person tent is 43% off today, a perfect early Black Friday deal

Moon Lence

The best thing about the weather getting colder in a lot of the US right now is watching prices for all the stuff you need to enjoy outdoor activities drop. Between the seasonal price decreases and all of the excitement surrounding Black Friday drops this year, it's a perfect opportunity to stock up on camping and hiking gear. One great deal in particular today is the Moon Lence four-person tent, which is only $40 when you use the included $20 coupon on the page today.

This four-person tent is labeled waterproof out of the box, and includes a sun shade you can use in addition to the front door canopy for both privacy and temperature control on warmer days. The rectangular design of the tent and its slanted back means you're most likely to store your gear in the back and sleep closer to the front, which is where most of the wind vents and sun shields are anyway. This looks like a decent multiperson tent for casual camping trips, and should be easy enough for one or two people to set up.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.