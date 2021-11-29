Live: Best Cyber Monday deals live blog 41 Cyber Monday deals Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter The Book of Boba Fett US restricts travel over omicron PS5 restock tracker
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

These Bowflex Cyber Monday deals will help you keep your cash and lose weight

Time to work off the turkey with these Cyber Monday deals from Bowflex.

bowflex-max-total-16.png
Bowflex
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Bowflex is running some great Cyber Monday deals on its entire lineup to get your blood pumping for the holidays or get a jump on your New Year's resolutions. 

The models listed below come with the JRNY app, which contains dozens of traditional studio workouts along with scenic-view workouts, and allows viewing of such streaming services as Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus (subscriptions are needed, of course). All deals include a one-year subscription to JRNY, a free mat to protect your floors and free shipping. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.