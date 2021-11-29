These Bowflex Cyber Monday deals will help you keep your cash and lose weight

Bowflex is running some great Cyber Monday deals on its entire lineup to get your blood pumping for the holidays or get a jump on your New Year's resolutions.
The models listed below come with the JRNY app, which contains dozens of traditional studio workouts along with scenic-view workouts, and allows viewing of such streaming services as Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus (subscriptions are needed, of course). All deals include a one-year subscription to JRNY, a free mat to protect your floors and free shipping.
- Bowflex Max total 16 HIIT elliptical machine: $2,399 (save $400)
- Bowflex Trainer M9 HIIT elliptical machine: $1,699 (save $300)
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike 22: $1,499 (save $700)
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike 16: $1,299 (save $400)
- Bowflex Treadmill 22: $2,499 (save $200)
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: $1,699 (save $300)
