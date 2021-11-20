CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Outdoor Voices kicks off pre-Black Friday Sale

Get hoodies, leggings, joggers and more at a steep discount

outdoorvoices-1.png

This Windbreaker Jacket is currently 50% off.

 Outdoor Voices
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Like so many other retailers, beloved athleisure brand Outdoor Voices is launching its Black Friday deals early! The Outdoor Voices sale is currently in full swing, offering deep discounts on some of its best-selling clothing. Most of the items marked for the sale are 50% off, but some are as much as 65% off. 

Here are a few of our favorites from the sale:

Everything from crop tops and leggings to oversized hoodies and cozy joggers are included, so if you have an athlete looking for some new workout gear (or someone who just likes stylish and comfy clothes) on your Christmas list, now is the time to pounce!

