Tonal is $250 off with this early Black Friday deal

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Getting fit at home just got a little less expensive with the latest deal Tonal has to offer. Starting now through Nov. 29, you can grab the smart home gym of the same name for $250 off. Originally retailing for $2,995, the digital strength training machine is down to $2,745 with the discount.

Tonal's machine is one of CNET's picks for the best smart home gym workouts of 2021 as well as the best mirror workouts of 2021, offering over 170 full body exercises and up to 200 pounds of resistance. If you're limited on space at home, this machine is compact and sleek and can be easily placed on any wall. A bit like having a personal trainer, Tonal's system also provides real-time feedback on your form and technique, and it knows when to challenge you because it has the ability to assess your strength as you get stronger. If you're looking to make gains without leaving your house, this is a worthy deal to consider. A Tonal setup comes with free professional installation and a 30-day home trial period.

