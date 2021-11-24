Black Friday Oculus VR deal: Get a free VR mat with Supernatural subscription

Enlarge Image Within

Supernatural is sort of the virtual reality version of the Peloton for the Quest and Quest 2. There's no virtual bike or treadmill involved, but it's a VR fitness app that features new trainer-guided workout routines every day and requires you to pay a monthly fee of $19 or $199 annually. Now through Nov. 29, if you ante up for a year of Supernatural, you'll get a VR mat valued at $42.

Owning a mat is good because it provides some padding for your feet during VR workouts and also sets a boundary that you can feel (the mat is raised a bit off the floor so you can sense when you're stepping off it and know to re-center yourself). While the offer states the mat is a $42 value, everything on the , including Supernatural T-shirts, water bottles and other items like the aforementioned VR mat (it's discounted to ).

The newly renamed Meta (previously Facebook) recently acquired Within, the company that makes the Supernatural app. The app uses video avatars of instructors in combination with motion-tracked workout routines -- boxing was just added -- to deliver one of the best fitness experiences on the Quest 2. There's a free trial available and a companion app for iOS and Android.

