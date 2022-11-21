Shop Huge Savings on Over 1,500 Items at Wellbot's Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is coming up fast, and the deals are in full swing at the moment. Huge retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart all have their own sales happening right now, but they aren't the only places you should look if you're on the hunt for serious savings. Wellbots is having its own massive , where you can save hundreds on a huge selection of items, including smart home devices, headphones, fitness trackers, robot vacuums and much more. Wellbots will be refreshing its deals all week long, so we'd recommend acting fast if you see a deal you don't want to miss.

What else does Wellbots have? How about robot vacuums, power stations, headphones, e-bikes, solar panels or air purifiers? If you're looking for a robovac that empties itself, the is on sale for $340 (save $159). And if you want a mop as well, you can grab both and save $301 on the robot vacuum and mop bundle, bringing the price to $1,149. They can save a ton of time and keep things clean during the holidays, when you might have a lot of traffic in and out of your home.

You can also splurge on a smart for your living room that doubles as a sleek mini-fridge for when you're binge-watching your favorite holiday movies with friends and family. Normally $799, you can get it for $100 off during this sale. Or get other smart home devices like a for $159 (save $70), or a for $230 (save $120) that can give you peace of mind and keep you organized.

And if you're looking to focus on your fitness, this is a great time to pick up a fitness tracker, like this . It typically sells for $300, but right now you can pick it up for just $200. Pamper yourself with some post-workout care and pick up the , down to $199, saving you $70.

There are tons more items on sale, including electric scooters, portable power stations, exercise bikes, drones, printers, indoor gardens and way too many others to list here. Some items are also eligible for an extra 5% or 10% off when you use the promo code BF10 or BF5 at checkout. Qualifying items will have a note on the product page detailing the extra discount.

