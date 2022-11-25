Live: 309+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save 25% on Olipop's Tasty Alternative to Sugary Sodas This Black Friday

Sparkling tonic Olipop is taking 25% off its beverages on Black Friday.
olipop-line
Olipop is a healthier alternative to fountain sodas. 
Olipop

Save some money as you sip on Olipop this Black Friday. The healthy-ish sparkling tonic brand is taking 25% off orders when you use the code SAVE25. If you're still loosening the belt after a big Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to give this one a try. CNET's David Watsky called Olipop "one of the best low-carb, low-sugar soda substitutes I've tried."

See at Olipop

Olipop offers variety packs on its website, including a bestsellers pack with flavors like tropical punch, classic grape, orange squeeze and more; a sampler pack with flavors like lemon ginger, vintage cola, cherry vanilla, classic root beer, strawberry vanilla and orange squeeze; or the fruit variety pack. 

The sodas are made with natural fruit juice, sweetened with Stevia and include prebiotics, which support digestive health. Olipops contain 2 to 5 grams of sugar and are a healthier alternative to fountain sodas. 

Black Friday 2022 sales

Looking for the best sales and deals right now? Check out our complete coverage: