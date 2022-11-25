Save 25% on Olipop's Tasty Alternative to Sugary Sodas This Black Friday

Save some money as you sip on Olipop this Black Friday. The healthy-ish sparkling tonic brand is taking when you use the code SAVE25. If you're still loosening the belt after a big Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to give this one a try. CNET's David Watsky called Olipop "one of the best low-carb, low-sugar soda substitutes I've tried."

Olipop offers on its website, including a bestsellers pack with flavors like tropical punch, classic grape, orange squeeze and more; a sampler pack with flavors like lemon ginger, vintage cola, cherry vanilla, classic root beer, strawberry vanilla and orange squeeze; or the fruit variety pack.

The sodas are made with natural fruit juice, sweetened with Stevia and include prebiotics, which support digestive health. Olipops contain 2 to 5 grams of sugar and are a healthier alternative to fountain sodas.