Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Steam Sale Video Game Deals

The Steam Autumn Sale is on from Nov. 22-29 this year, but even if it's not in the name, this is essentially parent company Valve's Steam Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount period.

Some excellent PC games have discounts -- from older titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Days Gone, to newer games like Gotham Knights and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

One discounted game we'll shout out in particular is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition. As if that gem of a 2015 role playing game wasn't excellent enough, a graphics overhaul (sometimes referred to as a "next-gen update") due on Dec. 14 is set to introduce some even more impressive visuals to the already great-looking adventure.

Top Steam Autumn Sale picks