Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Steam Sale Video Game Deals

The Steam Autumn Sale is on from Nov. 22-29 this year, but even if it's not in the name, this is essentially parent company Valve's Steam Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount period.
Some excellent PC games have discounts -- from older titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Days Gone, to newer games like Gotham Knights and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
One discounted game we'll shout out in particular is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition. As if that gem of a 2015 role playing game wasn't excellent enough, a graphics overhaul (sometimes referred to as a "next-gen update") due on Dec. 14 is set to introduce some even more impressive visuals to the already great-looking adventure.
Top Steam Autumn Sale picks
- Cyberpunk 2077: $30 (originally $60)
- Gotham Knights: $36 (originally $60)
- The Witcher 3: GOTY: $10 (originally $50)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: $45 (originally $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $19.79 (originally $60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $25 (originally $50)
- Days Gone: $20 (originally $50)
- Metro Exodus: $9.89 (originally $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise: $20 (originally $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $6 (originally $40)
- The Outer Worlds: $19.79 (originally $60)
- God of War: $37.49 (originally $50)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: $18 (originally $70)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition: $30 (originally $60)
- Risk of Rain 2: $12.49 (originally $25)
- Death Stranding: $24 (originally $40)