Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving and the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, is expected to attract nearly 115 million US shoppers to stores this year, according to the National Retail Federation. It's a day known for door-busting sales, as well as chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.

Some retailers have worked to discourage out-of-control conditions, including by spreading promotions throughout November and December.

"Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season," Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Charles Redfield said in a statement last month.

But with consumers battling both inflation and supply shortages, there's no doubt Nov. 25 will still be a major shopping day. Here's a rundown of store hours on Black Friday 2022.

What time will stores be open on Black Friday?

Here are the posted hours for top retailers on Black Friday. Keep in mind that hours at individual locations may vary.

Black Friday 2022 Store Hours Store Hours Walmart Opens 5 a.m. Target Opens 7 a.m. Best Buy Opens 5 a.m. Macy's 6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Nordstrom's 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. GameStop 7 a.m. Bed Bath & Beyond 6 a.m. Sam's Club Sam's Club Plus members: 8 a.m. regular members: 10 a.m. Costco 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Bath & Body Works opens 6 a.m. Dick's Sporting Goods 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Apple stores Most locations open at 8 a.m. Lowe's 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Home Depot 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. TJ Maxx Opens 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. Dillard's 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Kohls Opens at 5 a.m Ulta Beauty 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.





Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

An increasing number of retailers have made the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day to give employees a chance to be with family.



