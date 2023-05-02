Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Best Android Phone of 2023

From Samsung's new Galaxy S23 devices to the Google Pixel 7, we give you our picks for the best Android phones of 2023.

Andrew Lanxon Editor At Large, Lead Photographer, Europe
Andrew is CNET's go-to guy for product coverage and lead photographer for Europe. When not testing the latest phones, he can normally be found with his camera in hand, behind his drums or eating his stash of home-cooked food. Sometimes all at once.
Expertise Smartphones, Photography, iOS, Android, gaming, outdoor pursuits Credentials
  • Shortlisted for British Photography Awards 2022, Commended in Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022
See full bio
Lisa Eadicicco Senior Editor
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
Expertise Apple, Samsung, Google, smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, fitness trackers
See full bio
Patrick Holland Managing Editor
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
Expertise Apple, iPhone, iOS, Android, Samsung, Sony, Google, Motorola, interviews, coffee equipment, cats Credentials
  • Patrick's play The Cowboy is included in the Best American Short Plays 2011-12 anthology. He co-wrote and starred in the short film Baden Krunk that won the Best Wisconsin Short Film award at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival.
See full bio
5 min read
$833 at Amazon
Pixel 7 Pro face down on a wooden table next to a cup of coffee
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google's best gets better
$833 at Amazon
$1,200 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best premium Android phone
$1,200 at Samsung
$645 at Walmart
Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Best Android phone under $600
$645 at Walmart
$800 at Samsung
back of Samsung Galaxy S23 phone, held up in front of a plant
Samsung Galaxy S23
Best small phone
$800 at Samsung
$299 at Google
The back of Google's Pixel 6A phone
Google Pixel 6A
Best camera for its price
$299 at Google
$699 at OnePlus
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17
OnePlus 11
High performance flagship with a lower price
$699 at OnePlus
$1,465 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in burgundy unfolded displaying wallpaper
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The best folding phone
$1,465 at Samsung
$840 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 folded shut in purple, black, gold and blue colors
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Best foldable under $1,000
$840 at Samsung
$1,098 at Walmart
The Sony Xperia Pro
Sony Xperia Pro
Best phone for creatives
$1,098 at Walmart
$450 at Amazon
Nothing Phone 1 with LEDs turned on
Nothing Phone 1
A flashy, affordable phone (Update: Low stock)
$450 at Amazon
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Apple's iPhone isn't the only choice if you're in the market for a new phone. Android has several advantages over iOS, and one of the biggest is the sheer variety of devices you can choose from. From the supersize Galaxy S23 Ultra to the more modest and affordable Pixel 6A, Android phones are available in a huge range of sizes and prices. But this sprawling selection of phones can make it difficult to know which ones are worth your hard-earned money. If you aren't sure where to start, you're in the right place: We've tested and researched all the best Android phones you can buy in 2023.

A great phone should have high-quality cameras, long battery life, compelling software features and 5G support. We considered these factors when putting together our list of the best Android phones in 2023, which you can check out below. CNET's team updates this list periodically as we review new products. 

What is the best Android phone?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro sits at the top of our list of best Android phones, largely because it has some of the best cameras found on any phone sold today and represents one of the best values for your dollar on this list. The Pixel 7 Pro also packs a number of convenient features that are unique to it. There are calling tools like the ability to wait on hold and notify you when a representative becomes available. You can also sharpen old photos that are out of focus to make the subject look clearer. And then there's the ability to automatically caption videos, podcasts, phone calls and more.

There are plenty of other excellent choices out there, however, even though the Pixel 7 Pro is our current favorite.

Best Android phones of 2023

Pixel 7 Pro face down on a wooden table next to a cup of coffee
Google

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google's best gets better

Like:

• Refreshed design looks great
• Superb cameras
• Clean and enjoyable interface

Don't like:

• Battery life could be better

Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, isn't a huge overhaul from the already excellent Pixel 6 Pro Google launched last year. But it's taken that winning formula and made some key tweaks to almost every element, resulting in a superb phone that's bliss to use. The refreshed camera can take stunning images too, earning its spot among the best flagship phones around. It typically sells for $899, but Google currently has it on sale for $150 off.

Read our Google Pixel 7 Pro review.

$833 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
James Martin/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best premium Android phone

Like:

  • Fast performance
  • Excellent main camera
  • Bright screen
  • Included stylus
  • Double the storage in the base model
  • Four generations of Android OS updates

Don't like:

  • High price
  • Photos don't always look natural
  • No improvements to fast charging

The Galaxy S23 is a lot, but in a good way. It's more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared with 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

It may be an understatement to call this phone expensive: It starts at $1,200. But people willing to pay more for a giant screen and a high-quality, versatile camera won't be disappointed. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

$1,200 at Samsung
Pixel 7
Patrick Holland/CNET

Google Pixel 7

Best Android phone under $600

Like:

• Sleek design
• Great value 
• Main camera is Google's best

Don't like:

• Battery life is good but not great
• Not as much Android version support as Samsung


At around $600, the Google Pixel 7 offers a great way to put some of Google's best tech in your pocket without emptying your bank balance in the process. It undercuts the fully specced 7 Pro model by some way, but still packs the same Tensor G2 processor, a glorious screen and a great main camera. 

Like the 7 Pro, its refreshed design looks classy and stylish, while its Android 13 software is clutter-free and easy to use. The battery life could be better, but with careful use you'll get through a day on a charge. It lacks the telephoto zoom and a couple of the other bells and whistles of the 7 Pro, but if you're after a solid everyday phone at a decent price, the base Pixel 7 is a great option.

$645 at Walmart$599 at Best Buy
back of Samsung Galaxy S23 phone, held up in front of a plant
James Martin/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23

Best small phone

Like:

  • Longer battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Four generations of Android OS updates
  • Fast performance

Don't like:

  • Cameras are basically the same as last year
  • Expensive
  • No improvements to fast charging
  • No upgrade to base storage

Android fans looking for a petite phone don't have much to choose from. But the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 provides a compelling option for those who want a phone that feels compact but still provides enough screen space. The Galaxy S23 comes with routine upgrades like a fresh processor (a version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that's been optimized for Samsung's phones), a slightly new design and a higher-resolution selfie camera. But it's the Galaxy S23's larger battery that makes it worth recommending. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

$800 at Samsung
The back of Google's Pixel 6A phone
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Google Pixel 6A

Best camera for its price

Like:

  • Nice screen
  • Speedy performance
  • IP67 water-resistant
  • Affordable price

Don't like:

  • No wireless charging

The next-gen Pixel 6A is a solid choice if you want 5G on the cheap. This Pixel phone has a high-end chipset, great rear cameras, a good display and average battery life. It's one of the cheapest good 5G smartphones you can buy right now.

Read our Google Pixel 6A review.

$299 at Google
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17

OnePlus 11

High performance flagship with a lower price

Like:

  • Incredible performance for gaming
  • Slick, refreshed design
  • Hyper-fast charging
  • Five years of security support

Don't like:

  • Cameras are good but not great
  • Better waterproofing on rivals

The $700 OnePlus 11 is a powerful phone that's well equipped to handle gaming, video streaming and other common tasks. In typical OnePlus fashion, this phone is also cheaper than the $800 Galaxy S23 and $900 Pixel 7 Pro. The cameras aren't the best, but they're fine for casual photographers who just want to capture their next vacation or a night out. What sets the OnePlus 11 apart from many of its rivals is its blazing 100-watt fast charging, which can replenish the battery in just 25 minutes. (The US version only supports 80-watt charging, but that's still an improvement over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45-watt charging). Overall, the OnePlus 11 is ideal for people who want a powerful phone that charges quickly and won't break the bank. Read our full review of the OnePlus 11.

$699 at OnePlus
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in burgundy unfolded displaying wallpaper
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The best folding phone

Like:

  • 120Hz cover screen
  • Water resistance
  • Enhanced tablet experience
  • Software improvements for multitasking and Flex Mode


Don't like:

  • $1,800 is still expensive

Foldable phones haven't really hit the mainstream, remaining instead only in the reach of those willing to spend top dollar on the latest in mobile innovation. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best folding phone around, offering top-notch performance, a great camera setup and a variety of tweaks to its folding technology that make this Android smartphone more desirable than its predecessor.

$1,465 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 folded shut in purple, black, gold and blue colors
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Best foldable under $1,000

Like:

  • Better battery life than before
  • Still the best flip phone to get into foldables
  • Water resistance

Don't like:

  • Same cameras as the Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an iterative update but it packs a punch for the $1,000 price tag. With a better battery life thanks to a more power efficient processor and a bigger battery, the Flip is finally worth investing in as a flagship device.

$840 at Samsung
The Sony Xperia Pro
Patrick Holland/CNET

Sony Xperia Pro

Best phone for creatives

Like:

  • Professional level video monitor features
  • Robust utilitarian build
  • Live broadcast streaming over 5G
  • As a phone, it's essentially the Sony Xperia 1 II

Don't like:

  • Price is high, limiting its narrow appeal
  • 2020 specs and Android 10
  • Can't record video via HDMI input

At a whopping $1,800 list price, the Sony Xperia Pro isn't for everyone. But if you're a photographer or videographer looking for professional-level camera phone features, you can't go wrong. The Xperia Pro is essentially four products in one: a phone, a camera monitor, a speedy photo file transfer device and a 5G machine suitable for broadcasting and livestreaming.

Read our Sony Xperia Pro review.

$1,098 at Walmart$998 at Amazon$1,000 at Best Buy
Nothing Phone 1 with LEDs turned on
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Nothing Phone 1

A flashy, affordable phone (Update: Low stock)

Like:

• Flashing design
• Solid performance
• Affordable price

Don't like:

• Cameras are only OK
• Not widely available in the US

The Nothing Phone 1's affordable price, solid performance and good-enough camera setup already make it a solid option to consider if you're looking for an Android phone on a budget. But this phone takes the pizzazz up a notch with its suite of flashing LED lights on the rear, which certainly make it stand out against its competitors. 

It's a great phone, which we enjoyed reviewing, but there is a downside: As of right now, there aren't any plans to launch the phone widely in the US. You can get it unlocked on Amazon, but it's GSM-only so it won't work on Verizon. The company's next phone, the Nothing Phone 2, will be coming to the US later this year. 

$450 at Amazon

How we test phones

Every phone on this list has been thoroughly tested by CNET's expert reviews team. We actually use the phone, test the features, play games and take photos. We assess any marketing promises that a company makes about its phones. And if we find something we don't like, be it battery life or build quality, we tell you all about it. 

We examine every aspect of a phone during testing:

  • Display
  • Design and feel
  • Processor performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera quality
  • Features

We test all of a phone's cameras (both front and back) in a variety of conditions: from outdoors under sunlight to dimmer indoor locales and night time scenes (for any available night modes). We also compare our findings against similarly priced models. We have a series of real-world battery tests to see how long a phone lasts under everyday use.

We take into account additional phone features like 5G, fingerprint and face readers, styluses, fast charging, foldable displays and other useful extras. And we weigh all of our experiences and testing against the price so you know whether a phone represents good value or not.

Read more: How We Test Phones

Phone FAQs

How reliable is an Android phone?

Android phones come in all shapes and sizes. Prices range from just a couple hundred dollars for a basic smartphone to $1,800 for state-of-the-art foldable phones. All the phones on this list are durable, have an IP rating for water and dust resistance and years of software support.

How long does an Android phone last?

While every phone on this list varies in how many years of software support you get and how long you can extend the warranty, most should last you a few years if not more.

More phone and Android recommendations