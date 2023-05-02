Best Android Phone of 2023

Apple's iPhone isn't the only choice if you're in the market for a new phone. Android has several advantages over iOS, and one of the biggest is the sheer variety of devices you can choose from. From the supersize Galaxy S23 Ultra to the more modest and affordable Pixel 6A, Android phones are available in a huge range of sizes and prices. But this sprawling selection of phones can make it difficult to know which ones are worth your hard-earned money. If you aren't sure where to start, you're in the right place: We've tested and researched all the best Android phones you can buy in 2023.

A great phone should have high-quality cameras, long battery life, compelling software features and 5G support. We considered these factors when putting together our list of the best Android phones in 2023, which you can check out below. CNET's team updates this list periodically as we review new products.

What is the best Android phone?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro sits at the top of our list of best Android phones, largely because it has some of the best cameras found on any phone sold today and represents one of the best values for your dollar on this list. The Pixel 7 Pro also packs a number of convenient features that are unique to it. There are calling tools like the ability to wait on hold and notify you when a representative becomes available. You can also sharpen old photos that are out of focus to make the subject look clearer. And then there's the ability to automatically caption videos, podcasts, phone calls and more.

There are plenty of other excellent choices out there, however, even though the Pixel 7 Pro is our current favorite.

Best Android phones of 2023

Google Google Pixel 7 Pro Google's best gets better Like: • Refreshed design looks great

• Superb cameras

Google's latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, isn't a huge overhaul from the already excellent Pixel 6 Pro Google launched last year. But it's taken that winning formula and made some key tweaks to almost every element, resulting in a superb phone that's bliss to use. The refreshed camera can take stunning images too, earning its spot among the best flagship phones around. It typically sells for $899, but Google currently has it on sale for $150 off. Read our Google Pixel 7 Pro review. $833 at Amazon

James Martin/CNET Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Best premium Android phone Like: Fast performance

Excellent main camera

Bright screen

Included stylus

Double the storage in the base model

Four generations of Android OS updates Don't like: High price

Photos don't always look natural

No improvements to fast charging The Galaxy S23 is a lot, but in a good way. It's more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared with 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It may be an understatement to call this phone expensive: It starts at $1,200. But people willing to pay more for a giant screen and a high-quality, versatile camera won't be disappointed. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review. $1,200 at Samsung

Patrick Holland/CNET Google Pixel 7 Best Android phone under $600 Like: • Sleek design

• Great value

• Main camera is Google's best Don't like: • Battery life is good but not great

• Not as much Android version support as Samsung

At around $600, the Google Pixel 7 offers a great way to put some of Google's best tech in your pocket without emptying your bank balance in the process. It undercuts the fully specced 7 Pro model by some way, but still packs the same Tensor G2 processor, a glorious screen and a great main camera. Like the 7 Pro, its refreshed design looks classy and stylish, while its Android 13 software is clutter-free and easy to use. The battery life could be better, but with careful use you'll get through a day on a charge. It lacks the telephoto zoom and a couple of the other bells and whistles of the 7 Pro, but if you're after a solid everyday phone at a decent price, the base Pixel 7 is a great option. $645 at Walmart$599 at Best Buy

James Martin/CNET Samsung Galaxy S23 Best small phone Like: Longer battery life

Attractive design

Four generations of Android OS updates

Fast performance Don't like: Cameras are basically the same as last year

Expensive

No improvements to fast charging

No upgrade to base storage Android fans looking for a petite phone don't have much to choose from. But the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 provides a compelling option for those who want a phone that feels compact but still provides enough screen space. The Galaxy S23 comes with routine upgrades like a fresh processor (a version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that's been optimized for Samsung's phones), a slightly new design and a higher-resolution selfie camera. But it's the Galaxy S23's larger battery that makes it worth recommending. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 review. $800 at Samsung

OnePlus 11 High performance flagship with a lower price Like: Incredible performance for gaming

Slick, refreshed design

Hyper-fast charging

Five years of security support Don't like: Cameras are good but not great

Better waterproofing on rivals The $700 OnePlus 11 is a powerful phone that's well equipped to handle gaming, video streaming and other common tasks. In typical OnePlus fashion, this phone is also cheaper than the $800 Galaxy S23 and $900 Pixel 7 Pro. The cameras aren't the best, but they're fine for casual photographers who just want to capture their next vacation or a night out. What sets the OnePlus 11 apart from many of its rivals is its blazing 100-watt fast charging, which can replenish the battery in just 25 minutes. (The US version only supports 80-watt charging, but that's still an improvement over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45-watt charging). Overall, the OnePlus 11 is ideal for people who want a powerful phone that charges quickly and won't break the bank. Read our full review of the OnePlus 11. $699 at OnePlus

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The best folding phone Like: 120Hz cover screen

Water resistance

Enhanced tablet experience

Software improvements for multitasking and Flex Mode

Don't like: $1,800 is still expensive Foldable phones haven't really hit the mainstream, remaining instead only in the reach of those willing to spend top dollar on the latest in mobile innovation. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best folding phone around, offering top-notch performance, a great camera setup and a variety of tweaks to its folding technology that make this Android smartphone more desirable than its predecessor. $1,465 at Samsung

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Best foldable under $1,000 Like: Better battery life than before

Still the best flip phone to get into foldables

Water resistance Don't like: Same cameras as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an iterative update but it packs a punch for the $1,000 price tag. With a better battery life thanks to a more power efficient processor and a bigger battery, the Flip is finally worth investing in as a flagship device. $840 at Samsung

Andrew Lanxon/CNET Nothing Phone 1 A flashy, affordable phone (Update: Low stock) Like: • Flashing design

• Solid performance

• Affordable price Don't like: • Cameras are only OK

The Nothing Phone 1's affordable price, solid performance and good-enough camera setup already make it a solid option to consider if you're looking for an Android phone on a budget. But this phone takes the pizzazz up a notch with its suite of flashing LED lights on the rear, which certainly make it stand out against its competitors. It's a great phone, which we enjoyed reviewing, but there is a downside: As of right now, there aren't any plans to launch the phone widely in the US. You can get it unlocked on Amazon, but it's GSM-only so it won't work on Verizon. The company's next phone, the Nothing Phone 2, will be coming to the US later this year. $450 at Amazon

How we test phones

Every phone on this list has been thoroughly tested by CNET's expert reviews team. We actually use the phone, test the features, play games and take photos. We assess any marketing promises that a company makes about its phones. And if we find something we don't like, be it battery life or build quality, we tell you all about it.

We examine every aspect of a phone during testing:

Display

Design and feel

Processor performance

Battery life

Camera quality

Features

We test all of a phone's cameras (both front and back) in a variety of conditions: from outdoors under sunlight to dimmer indoor locales and night time scenes (for any available night modes). We also compare our findings against similarly priced models. We have a series of real-world battery tests to see how long a phone lasts under everyday use.

We take into account additional phone features like 5G, fingerprint and face readers, styluses, fast charging, foldable displays and other useful extras. And we weigh all of our experiences and testing against the price so you know whether a phone represents good value or not.

Read more: How We Test Phones

Phone FAQs

How reliable is an Android phone? Android phones come in all shapes and sizes. Prices range from just a couple hundred dollars for a basic smartphone to $1,800 for state-of-the-art foldable phones. All the phones on this list are durable, have an IP rating for water and dust resistance and years of software support.

How long does an Android phone last? While every phone on this list varies in how many years of software support you get and how long you can extend the warranty, most should last you a few years if not more.

