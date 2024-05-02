If you've been led to believe that you need to spend a lot of money to get the best smart light bulb, you've been misinformed. As it turns out, one of the cheapest smart bulbs is one of the best smart lights, and that comes from Wiz. While the brand name may not ring a bell for you, its sibling company that's under the Signify umbrella likely is familiar -- Philips Hue.

Wiz does make color-changing bulbs that are also quite good, but here we are focusing on the brand's high-quality tunable white bulbs. These are a typical-shaped bulb, A19, with an E26 base with an incandescent equivalent rating of 60W. In terms of how bright this bulb can get, you'll get plenty of output from the Wiz Tunable White LED Smart Bulb is rated at 800 lumens with a color range from a warm 2700K to a cool 6500K

There are multiple ways to control this bulb: Use the Wiz app on your phone, Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri or IFTTT. While these smart home platform integrations aren't necessarily unique, Matter support is a bit more novel -- at least right now. These options mean that you'll have a lot of flexibility in where and how you manage your Wiz smart bulbs. One of the ways people use these smart home platforms is for automation, like connecting to a smart sensor to turn on the lights when motion is detected. With these new Wiz bulbs, that ability is fully built into the light with the need for a secondary sensor.

Read more: Best Cheap Home Security Devices

There are some downsides to the Wiz bulb, and that is in the motion automation feature and Matter connectivity. As for what Wiz calls Spacesense, this feature works mostly well, but in order for bulbs to link together and interact properly for motion detection, you have to ensure that bulbs are at least 6.5 feet (or 2m) apart. I've also had some inconsistencies with the reaction time for the feature. It's not a dealbreaker for me, but it's worth noting. As for Matter, that is more of an issue for the new smart home device standard and hopefully improves with a future update.