Best Prime Day Google Pixel Deals: Get $150 Off Pixel 5A, Pixel 6 Free With Trade-In

Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but the early deals are already in full swing. And even if you're not shopping at Amazon, this is still a great time to buy, as plenty of other retailers are rolling out their own competing deals to help you save some cash on big-ticket items like headphones, TVs and even phones.

If you're in the market for a phone, the power and convenance of a Google Pixel is tough to beat, especially if you already run your email and calendar through Google anyway. There are a few different Pixel models to choose from right now. The Pixel 6 is the latest in Google's flagship series, and the Pixel 6 Pro is its step-up counterpart. There is also the Pixel 5A, which is Google's simpler and more budget-friendly option. But whether you're looking for the most advanced option or you want to keep things affordable, there's no reason to pay more than you have to. Below, you'll find our roundup of all the best deals from both carriers and retailers that you can shop right now on all three models.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Pixel 5A was announced back in August 2021, and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro debuted in October 2021. If you are unsure which model is best for you, be sure to check out our full Pixel 5A review along with this comparison of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to help you decide. It's also worth noting that Google has recently announced the next generation of its "A" series, the Pixel 6A, will be hitting shelves this July.

Pixel 5A Deals

Even though the Pixel 5A is Google's more affordable model, you can still sometimes pick it up on sale. We've searched all the big retailers for reputable deals on the 5G phone and while there aren't many right now, that could change any time. We will continue to update this as new deals are made available.

Google Fi is offering a discount of $150 when you bring your current number to its service. You can opt to buy it outright for $299 or you can go with a phone subscription for $15 per month, which saves you $233 over the course of two years and lets you easily upgrade it after.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Deals

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are Google's latest flagship models. They feature an all-new design, improved cameras and much more inside. From features like Magic Erase to incredible picture quality, there is a lot to like about these phones. The 6 Pro can get pretty expensive, so you'll want to make sure you're getting the best Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deal that you possibly can. We've rounded up all the current offers below and will continue to update them as new ones are made available.

Whether you currently have Verizon and want to upgrade your phone or are looking to make a change, Verizon has a pretty great offer right now. Those adding a new line of service can get either the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro for free, and the standard Pixel 6 also includes a free $200 Verizon gift card. And those looking to upgrade an existing line can get up to $700 off the Pixel 6 (though not the 6 Pro) with an eligible trade-in, which includes old or broken devices, so long as the battery is free of damage. And if you happen to be in the market for a new smart watch, Verizon is also offering $300 off a Samsung Galaxy Watch with the purchase of your Pixel and activation on any service plan.

AT&T has slightly different offers available on the two different Pixel 6 models right now. For those who want the standard Pixel 6, AT&T currently offer $380 off over the course of 36 months when you activate it on an eligible unlimited plan. That brings the monthly cost down to just $10. Those who want the step-up Pixel 6 Pro can save up to $800 when they trade in an old device and activate it on a qualifying unlimited plan. And, if you want a new pair of earbuds to go with your new phone, you can also save 50% on a pair of Google A-Series Pixel Buds when you purchase a new Pixel phone. All you need to do is add both items to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied.

Best Buy has partnered with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, so it's offering a few different deals depending on your carrier. AT&T customers who prefer to own their phone outright can save $100 on both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro by choosing same-day activation. Those with T-Mobile can save $500 on both models by adding a new line of service, though it will require a 24-month installment plan. Best Buy is also offering up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying plan for both AT&T and Verizon customers.