Best over-ear headphones for 2021

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro may be the dominant headphones these days, but plenty of people want old-fashioned full-size around-the-ear or over-ear headphones that in theory are capable of delivering, bigger, richer sound with good noise isolation. In the past, a list of best over-ear headphones would have included many wired models aimed at audiophiles, but these days consumers tend to prefer wireless Bluetooth headphones, and particularly those that feature active noise-canceling technology that helps muffle ambient sound. That said, most wireless headphones -- except notably the AirPods Max -- include a cable, so a wired option is available for those seeking it.

Here's a look at our current top picks for best over-ear headphones. We considered factors such as comfort, build quality, battery life, features and audio quality, of course. We included some affordable headphones as well as more expensive options, so you'll find a good set of earphones regardless of your budget. We'll update this list regularly as we review new products.

Read more: Best headphones for 2021

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, they're expensive, but the AirPods Max deliver richer, more detailed sound than lower-priced competitors from Bose and Sony. They also feature arguably the best noise canceling on the market, along with premium build quality and Apple's virtual surround spatial audio feature for video watching. While they're heavy, they manage to be surprisingly comfortable, though I did have to adjust the mesh canopy headband to sit a little more forward on my head to get a comfortable secure fit when I was out walking with them. They should fit most heads well, but there will be exceptions. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Sony's earlier WH-1000XM3 model was great. But if it had a weakness, that was voice calling, particularly in noisier environments. The WH-1000XM4 model has improved in that area and also adds multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect to two devices -- such as your phone and your PC -- at the same time. That means that if a call comes in while you're using the headphones with your computer, the audio will switch to your phone when you answer the call. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 probably still have a slight edge for voice calls, but the 1000XM4 headphones are arguably a tad more comfortable and also have some other slight improvements to noise cancellation and sound that make this model a great all-around choice. Even better: This model gets regularly discounted. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, the long-awaited successor to Bose's QuietComfort 35 II model, may not be a quantum leap forward, but these headphones offer slightly better sound and noise cancellation along with top-notch headset performance for voice calls. They're a strong all-around audio performer (some prefer their sound to that of Sony's WH-1000XM4) with up to 20 hours of battery life and a more durable design than their predecessor, although the QuietComfort 35 II headphones may be slightly more comfortable. At launch, they cost $400, but they've come down in price. We've seen the white version dip as low as $299, while the black and silver versions have hit $340. That said, Sony's WH-1000XM4, their closest competitor, has also seen nice discounts. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Tribit's XFree Go is hard to beat for the money. It sounds quite good for its low price and also seems fairly well built. It looks similar to Tribit's earlier XFree Tune, but has plusher and slightly more comfortable ear pads. Don't expect the comfort level of Bose headphones, but it has improved a little. This model uses the Qualcomm QCC3003 chipset with Bluetooth 5.0 and is rated for up to 24 hours of battery life (alas, it charges via standard Micro-USB, not USB-C). Tribit says a quick-charge feature gives you four hours of playback time from a 10-minute charge. One small downside is the headphones don't automatically turn off after a set period of time if you lay them down and stop using them; you have to always manually turn them off. Also, they perform OK as a headset for making calls but not great. But you can't have everything for less than $30!

David Carnoy/CNET Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay HX is the successor to the company's H9 series headphones (that X is a Roman numeral 10) and like those earlier H9 models, the HX carries a list price of $500 (some colors are discounted at Amazon). That price point makes it a direct competitor with Apple's AirPods Max, a heavier headphone at 384.8 grams vs. 285 grams for the HX. I don't know if the HX is more comfortable than the AirPods Max, but I found the two models pretty equal in the comfort department over longer listening sessions and these do feature the usual swanky B&O lambskin covered memory foam ear pads. The HX has custom 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.1 and support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive (that includes AptX HD) for high-resolution wireless streaming when you combine an aptX-enabled Android device with certain music streaming services like Qobuz. Their sound measures up well to the AirPods Max's sound, with deep, well-defined bass, natural sounding mids (where vocals live) and inviting detail in the treble (the sound is overall well-balanced). If you want to push the treble or bass, you can tweak the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app for iOS and Android and give the headphones a warmer or brighter profile. While these are expensive, they offer more accurate sound than the Sony WH-1000XM4. Their noise canceling is also very good and voice-calling capabilities are also quite solid. Additionally, they offer multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect them with a smartphone and PC simultaneously (Microsoft Swift Pair enabled for Windows machines) so you can easily switch between the two (the Sony WH-1000XM4 also has this feature). Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours with noise canceling on and 40 hours with it off. Those are excellent numbers. Earlier Bang & Olufsen's models included a soft case (a pouch really), but the HX comes with a hard case. As I said, it's expensive, but the small improvements over earlier flagship Bang & Olufsen noise-canceling headphones help make the HX's case as a worthy alternative to the AirPods Max.

David Carnoy/CNET JBL's Tour One is the company's 2021 flagship noise-canceling and it's very good. Not only is it comfortable to wear, with nicely padded ear cups and a relatively light design, but it also delivers strong sound quality. The bass is punchy, there's good clarity and the headphones have a pretty wide soundstage. I also like the touch controls and the adaptive noise canceling is solid and so too is headset performance for voice calling. Battery life is rated at 25 hours with noise canceling on and up to 50 hours with it off. In a lot of ways, particularly its design (and sound, to a degree), the Tour One is quite similar to the Sony WH-1000XM4. Even their cases look alike. But the Tour One isn't quite as good as the WH-1000XM4 and is missing a couple of the WH-1000XM4's features, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing. Yes, the Sony lists for $50 but it's frequently goes on sale, and sometimes cost less than this headphone. Hopefully, we'll see some discounts on the Tour One to create some pricing separation because, as I said, it's a very likable headphone.

Sarah Tew/CNET V-Moda's M-200 are currently the only wired headphones on this list. Released in late 2019, these clean and detailed sounding over-ear headphones have excellent bass response, and the cushy ear cups mean they're also comfortable to wear. Featuring 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets, CCAW voice coils and fine-tuning by Roland engineers -- yes, V-Moda is now owned by Roland -- the M‑200 is Hi‑Res Audio-certified by the Japan Audio Society. Other V-Moda headphones tend to push the bass a little, but this set has the more neutral profile that you'd expect from studio monitor headphones. It comes with two cords, one of which has a built-in microphone for making calls. It would be nice if V-Moda offered Lightning or USB-C cables for phones without headphone jacks. Note that in 2021, V-Moda has released the M-200 ANC ($500), a wireless version of these headphones that includes active noise canceling. It also sounds great, but its noise canceling, call quality and overall feature set don't match those of the AirPods Max.

Sarah Tew/CNET When it comes to premium noise-canceling headphones, Bose and Sony have been the dominant players over the last few years. But Sennheiser's Momentum 3 Wireless, which came out in late 2019, deserves some attention, particularly from fans of the Momentum line. They list for $400, but have come down in price (you can sometimes find them for closer to $300). Not only does this model feature improved noise-canceling features and excellent sound and audio, but it also performs well as a headset for making calls. While in noise cancellation and comfort level the Momentum 3 headphones don't quite measure up to the Sony WH-1000XM4, I appreciated the nicely padded earcups covered with sheep leather and had no trouble rocking them for a two-hour music listening session, to say nothing of the battery life. Read our Sennheiser Momentum 3 first take.

David Carnoy/CNET Premium noise-canceling headphones tend to cost more than $300. But what if you're on a tight budget -- what's your best option for noise canceling over-ear headphones? As far as sound, comfort level and build quality, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than Anker's SoundCore Life Q30 for the money. It doesn't quite have the clarity or bass definition as some of the top premium models, but it's less than a third of the price and gets you about 75% of the way there in terms of sound (it's well balanced overall with punchy bass, and there's an app that allows you to tweak the sound). Noise canceling is good for the price, though not up to the level of the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Battery life is rated at an impressive 40 hours with USB-C charging. The only area where the Q30 falls a little short is for voice calls. It picks up your voice fine in quieter environments, but it just doesn't reduce background noise all that well. Compared to the step-down Q20 ($50), the Q30 does offer improved sound (it's not a huge difference, but it definitely is a notch up) and a more premium design.

David Carnoy/CNET I liked Bowers & Wilkins' original PX noise-canceling over-ear headphones, but they were slightly lacking in the comfort and noise-canceling departments. The company's new PX7, released in the fall of 2019, improves on both fronts with excellent sound, four noise-canceling settings (Automatic, Low, High and Off) and a well-padded ear cushion in a sturdy, eye-catching design. There's also an adjustable ambient "transparency" mode that allows you to hear the outside world. The headphones are a tad heavy at 10.7 ounces (304 grams), but the build quality is top-notch. Bowers & Wilkins also makes a more compact on-ear model, the PX5, which costs $100 less and is also quite good. But this model does sound a little better. The sound is rich and detailed with deep bass that remains well defined even at high volumes. This is a pretty dynamic headphone, with a touch of extra energy in the mid-highs. It's not laid-back like the earlier PX5 Wireless and its most direct competitor is probably the Sennheiser Momentum 3 above. That Sennheiser is arguably superior for making calls, but this B&W probably wins on design. These Bluetooth headphones support AAC and AptX, use Bluetooth 5.0, charge via USB-C and have up to 30 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. Its noise canceling isn't quite at the level of the Bose or Sony, but it's not far off -- as I said, it's improved from the original PX's noise canceling.

Sarah Tew/CNET Introduced way back in 1991, the Sony MDR-7506 has long been a favorite headphone of recording engineers and other sound professionals (yes, this is a wired headphone). The origins of its design date even further back, since the MDR-7506 is, in fact, a refresh of the Sony MDR-V6 that rolled out in 1985. Both models were designed for the pro sound market, but remain hugely popular with consumers. While the two headphones have the same design and are very comfortable, they don't sound identical. Both offer very well-balanced sound and excellent clarity for their modest prices -- and both are great overall values. But the V6 makes a little more bass and sounds more laid-back and mellow, while the 7506 is leaner with a more accentuated treble range, which makes it a little crisper and livelier. Read our Sony MDR 7506 review.

Sarah Tew Grado has upgraded its entry-level line of Prestige Series wired headphones for 2021. Hand-built, the line includes the SR60x, SR80x, SR125x, SR225x and SR325x, and they're all very good at their various prices. Arguably, however, the $225 SR225x hits the sweet spot if you're looking for open-back audiophile-grade headphones that won't cost you an arm and a leg. This updated model features a more durable eight-conductor cable infused with "super annealed" copper for "improved purity of the audio signal," a more comfortable headband design and updated fourth-generation 44mm drivers that further cut down on distortion and are also more energy-efficient, making them easier to drive. I not only used them with an external headphone amplifier attached to my computer but with an iPhone using a Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter. They had plenty of volume when connected directly to the iPhone. Open-back headphones are supposed to produce more open sound and these do just that with powerful, controlled bass and natural, warm-sounding mids (where vocals live) along with excellent overall clarity. Stepping up to the SRS325x should give you a little bit more bass energy, but you're not looking at a big jump in sound quality. As with any open-back headphones, these do leak some sound, so people around you can hear what you're listening to. These headphones have semisoft foam earpads that, when you first put them on, you wouldn't think are that comfortable over longer listening sessions. But they end up being more comfortable than you'd expect and the new headband design does help in that department. For entry-level audiophile-grade headphones that cost less than $250, it's hard to do better than the SR225x.

Some people, particularly weightlifters, like to work out in full-size headphones, and the BackBeat Fit 6100 over-the-ear wireless headphones are a very solid choice for both the gym and everyday use. The adjustable sport-fit headband has an IPX5-rated water-resistant and sweat-proof design, 40mm angled drivers and noise-isolating ear cups with an "Awareness" mode. Battery life is rated at 24 hours. They sound quite good and really stay on your head securely -- you can adjust the tension in the headband, which is innovative and ideal for exercise headphones. Note that Plantronics has discontinued its entire BackBeat headphones line, so this model should drift out of the market by year's end. It started out at $180 and now costs half that and usually even less.

More for audiophiles