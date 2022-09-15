Best T-Mobile Deals Available Now

There are so many great deals on phones and phone plans available, but if you're a T-Mobile user and want to take advantage of the absolute best T-Mobile deals happening now, we've got you covered. Since the majority of people want to upgrade the phones they currently have on the plans they already subscribe to, we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line. Because who wants a bunch of extra lines they don't need? Instead, we're focusing on deals that are available for current T-Mobile customers.

It's also worth noting that carriers constantly update their deals. In fact, T-Mobile's current offers are relatively tame, especially compared to some of the deals being dangled by Verizon and AT&T. The best offers usually happen around new phone launches (February or March for Samsung Galaxy S phones, September for Apple iPhones, fall for Google Android phones) or holidays.

On the bright side, the carrier tells CNET that unless specifically calling out Magenta Max, all voice lines generally qualify for these deals.

While some manufacturers, particularly Apple and Samsung, offer deals on their own websites and stores most people look to carriers to buy new devices. We'll keep this page updated regularly with some of the best deals we're seeing on T-Mobile's website.

Best T-Mobile phone deals

Many of T-Mobile's phone deals are available to both new and existing customers, though trade-ins are often required to get the advertised prices. It's worth noting that these deals are split across 24 months of bill credits, meaning you'll need to remain a T-Mobile customer for at least two years in order for the phone to get paid off as the terms state. And some have 36-month terms. If you cancel before that period is over you'll be responsible for any remaining charges associated with it.

James Martin/CNET For existing T-Mobile customers who want to upgrade to one of the brand-new flagship devices in the Apple lineup, either the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, there is a decent discount available. You can trade in iPhones going back as far as the iPhone 7, but newer phones like the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Google's Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup will score you a higher discount. You must have an eligible plan and trade in a device that is in good condition, which will save you up to $500. Be sure to click on the deal sticker to see full details and find out how much of a discount your trade-in model will earn you. Keep in mind that the trade-in credit is split up between 24 bill credits and that you will be responsible for any remaining charges if you transfer or cancel your service prior to that.

James Martin/CNET Like with the iPhone 14, T-Mobile is offering existing customers a decent discount on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro Max right now. It's part of the same deal as listed above, and you can get up to $500 in credits on your new device. Simply trade in a qualifying phone. Android devices like the Galaxy S20 (or later), OnePlus 8 5G (or later), Pixel 5 (or later) will get you $400 off, and newer or older models will increase or decrease the amount you can redeem on this trade-in deal. You can see full details by clicking on the deal sticker on T-Mobile. This will pull up all available offers on the device you're looking at. Remember that the phone you are trading in will need to be in "good condition" and the trade-in credit will be split up between 24 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET T-Mobile is offering a solid trade-in deal on Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup right now. A qualifying trade-in will potentially earn you up to $400 off Samsung's latest flagship phones including the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. You have to have a qualifying plan and provide a qualifying device in good condition, such as the iPhone X (or later), the S20 (or later) or the Pixel 5 (or later). And for deals on the foldable Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, there's even more savings. Both the Flip 4 and Fold 4 are offering up to $500 off with an eligible trade in, with the Fold 4 and Fold 3 being applied via 36 monthly bill credits and the Flip 4 and Flip 3 via 24 monthly bill credits. Each device also has a broad list of eligible devices for getting the full discount, particularly Samsung devices with T-Mobile accepting the Galaxy S9 or newer. If you have a different phone you can still get $500 off if you're trading in devices like an iPhone X (or later), OnePlus 8 5G (or later) or Pixel 5 (or later). Other devices like the iPhone 6/7/8/SE, Galaxy S7 or A series or Pixel 3/3A/4/4A can get $200 off the S22 or $250 off the Z Fold 4. Just remember that the phone you're trading in needs to be in "good condition."

T-Mobile is upping the above deal on the Z lines for those who have or switch to its priciest unlimited plan, known as Magenta Max. As opposed to giving $500 off for recent phones, those with Magenta Max can get up to $1,000 off (or $500 off for the older devices) the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 when trading in a device. Your trade-in still needs to be in good condition and the money will be dished out as bill credits. If you leave T-Mobile before the 24 months are up (or 36 months for the Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4) you'll need to pay off the balance owed. It's worth mentioning that while AT&T and Verizon allow family plans to have different unlimited plans for each line, T-Mobile does not. So if one of your lines wants to do this deal, you'll need to bump up all lines to Magenta Max.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Looking for the latest Google smartphone? If so, T-Mobile has some deals on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now. Existing T-Mobile subscribers can save between $150 and $300 on either device with a trade-in as old as the iPhone 6. As with the iPhone 14 deal, the more modern device you trade in the better the deal. To get $300 off you'll need to be swapping a Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 or Note 20 (or later), OnePlus 8 5G (or later) or iPhone X (or later). The credits come in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. If you cancel or transfer service before the 24 months, you'll be responsible for the balance.

Michael Sorrentino/CNET OnePlus' latest flagship device, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, is getting a decent discount at T-Mobile. The carrier is offering up to $400 off with trade-in of a device in good condition. To get the full value you'll need to trade in devices like an iPhone X (or later, up to the 128GB 13 Pro), OnePlus 8 5G (or later), Galaxy S20 or Note 10 (or later) or Pixel 5 (or later). Older devices can get up to $200 off. As with the other deals the money will be dished out as bill credits over 24 months. If you leave T-Mobile before those two years are up you risk forfeiting the remaining credits and needing to pay off whatever is still owed.

Best T-Mobile plan deals

If you're looking to make the switch to T-Mobile, there are a few deals on various plans that may make you lean towards one or the other. Promotions on plans are less common these days, though oftentimes you can get some free extras, like streaming service subscriptions, music subscriptions and extra travel data, with enrollment in some of the higher-end 5G plans from each carrier, including T-Mobile.

Customers who are looking to move to T-Mobile and have three lines of service will be happy to hear that the carrier is offering a buy two, get one free promotion, meaning your third line won't cost you anything. This works on the Essentials, Magenta and Magenta Max plans.

T-Mobile offers active-duty military, veterans and first responders $5 off the cost of monthly service, which brings the base price of the plans down a little per line with autopay enabled.

T-Mobile has a version of its budget-focused Essentials plan designed for those ages 55 or older. Called Unlimited Essentials 55 Plus, the plan offers two unlimited lines for $55 per month ($27.50 per line). The carrier also offers discounts for its Magenta ($70 per month for two lines) and Magenta Max ($90 per month for two lines). All are with automatic payments enabled, though Magenta and Magenta Max also include taxes and fees. Compared to its regular rates, you could be saving $45 per month compared to the regular price for Essentials, or $50 compared to the regular rates of Magenta and Magenta Max. One person on this plan will need to be above 55 years old to be eligible, though for the cheapest Essentials 55 Plus plan you are limited to a maximum of just two lines. If you only need one line, Essentials 55 Plus is $40 per month, Magenta is $50 per month and Magenta Max is $65 per month.

FAQs

Are T-Mobile deals available to existing or only new customers? Up until recently, T-Mobile heavily favored new customers with its best deals, leaving those who were loyal to the carrier behind. That's since changed, and now most of the offers are available for both new and existing customers under the same terms.

How do T-Mobile's discounts work? It's easy to see up to $800 off the price of something and get excited, but you'll want to make sure you know what you're signing up for. T-Mobile applies these discounts as bill credits that are usually spread out across a 24-month period. Sometimes, part of the discount amount is given in the form of a prepaid gift card (for a trade-in) and the rest is done as bill credits, but that's specified when it's happening.

What happens if you leave T-Mobile before the 24 months is up? If you don't stick with T-Mobile through the full 24 months of bill credits, you'll be responsible for all the remaining charges. Before canceling or transferring your service to another carrier, be sure to reach out to T-Mobile to understand the actual cost of what you'll owe to ensure you can cover that before making the move.