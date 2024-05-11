Saatva Classic Mattress Review 2024: An Expert Take on This Responsive, Premium Bed
The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress with three firmness options, providing comfort and enhanced support for proper spinal alignment.
In recent years, memory foam mattresses have grown in popularity, but there are still a lot of quality innerspring mattresses on the market. The Saatva Classic mattress is one of the more notable innerspring mattresses available today. It's a reliable luxury bed with plenty of comfort and should hold up for years of wear and tear.
Saatva is known for being a luxury brand that doesn't overcharge despite using high-quality materials. The Saatva Classic mattress offers luxury, durability and comfort all wrapped into one. Although it's not the most affordable mattress you can get, it's reasonably priced for being a premium offering. Find out if you're one of them after reading our Saatva Classic mattress review below.
First impressions of the Saatva Classic mattress
Even without knowing what's inside the Saatva Classic mattress, the first time you look at it, you can tell it's one hefty bed. I tried out the 11.5-inch model, but the Saatva Classic also comes in a taller 14.5-inch mattress.
Saatva isn't a bed-in-a-box brand, so it isn't delivered inside a cardboard box. Instead, two professionals hand-deliver it to you, ready for you to sleep on. It's a pretty heavy mattress, so this takes the hassle out of setting it up and moving it around yourself.
When I first laid down, I could tell there were innersprings in the foundation, but only by how bouncy and responsive it was. The foam and comfortable, airy pillow top ensure you don't feel the steel coils poking through the bed. Instead, it feels like the perfect combination of springy and pressure-relieving.
Saatva Classic firmness and feel
How firm is the Saatva Classic mattress?
Saatva offers three different firmness options, so you can select your mattress according to your primary sleeping position.
- Plush Soft: This lands around a 5 out of 10 (medium on the firmness scale). This offers the most pressure relief while retaining a fair balance of support and is typically what we recommend for side sleepers.
- Luxury Firm: Around a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale or a medium firm, this is heading into the firm territory. If you prioritize support but still want a little pressure relief around your shoulders and hips, the Saatva Classic's luxury firm model is a good option. We recommend this option for combination sleepers or those who sleep primarily on their backs or stomachs.
- Firm: For firm bed lovers or heavier back and stomach sleepers, this lands around a 9 or 10 out of 10. This Saatva Classic mattress is one of the most supportive firm options out there. It's a bit more than necessary for me, but I know the right type of sleeper will appreciate this bed model.
What does the Saatva Classic mattress feel like?
The Saatva Classic mattress reminds me of a fancy hotel mattress or a traditional innerspring bed that's been given a few comfy upgrades. It's like a thick, supportive box spring with a cushy foam mattress. It's quick to respond to pressure and is extremely easy to move around in, so you won't get that stuck feeling that memory foam tends to provide.
Although this bed has two layers of durable steel coils, you really can't feel them at all, so they won't bother you while you sleep. Instead, they give the bed a nice bounce and extra-supportive feel.
Saatva Classic mattress construction
There are two height options, so the construction will differ slightly depending on the model you get. The materials will be the same, but the thickness of the innerspring system will be a little different. Either way, the bed is going to be extra durable. Unlike 99% of the mattresses I've seen online, the Saatva Classic mattress has back-to-back coils for maximum support. Here's a breakdown of the 11.5-inch model:
1. Tempered steel coils make up the first layer of the Saatva Classic mattress, and they're reinforced with dense foam edges to help boost edge support.
2. Next is a system of individually wrapped coils that help improve motion isolation as they move independently.
3. A layer of "high-density" memory foam is next, adding pressure relief and comfort and neutralizing the feel of the steel coils below.
4. Topping the bed is a thick, 3-inch pillow top made with fluffy fibers and comfy foams. It adds another layer of coziness on top of the memory foam, and it's wrapped in an organic cotton cover.
Saatva Classic mattress performance
Motion isolation
The motion isolation was better than expected on the Saatva Classic mattress, and my water glass didn't tip over on the bed during my water glass test. The motion isolation isn't quite like Casper or Nectar because of those two innerspring layers inside. The memory foam layer and different foam and fibers in the bed's pillow top help the bed isolate movement better than a traditional innerspring mattress, but you will probably feel some movement if you have an aggressive tosser-and-turner right next to you.
Edge support
Saatva offers phenomenal edge support for several reasons. One, the bed is extra supportive because of its dual-coil design. Two, Saatva constructed the mattress with foam edges around the perimeter of the bottom coil layer to help enhance edge support abilities. If you're pushed to the side of your mattress due to an active co-sleeper, the Saatva Classic will keep you from feeling like you won't go rolling off the edge. This also makes getting in and out of bed a little easier because the sides don't give.
Temperature
Hybrid mattresses like Saatva (beds that use both foam and coils) tend to be more breathable than all-foam mattresses because the coils allow for increased airflow. The Saatva Classic isn't necessarily a cooling mattress and won't make you feel cold, but it should sleep temperature-neutral. I think it does a good job of not retaining your body heat while you sleep, and factors like room temperature or your pajamas will play a bigger role in how hot you sleep.
Durability
The Saatva Classic is just about as durable as you can ask for in a mattress. With its dual innerspring layers and extra-strength coils in the base layer, the Saatva Classic should be long-lasting and go without sags for at least 10 years. While I haven't had the chance to test the Saatva Classic for that long, its strong construction and lifetime warranty speak volumes about how long it should last.
Off-gassing
The Saatva Classic mattress is one of the handful of online beds that don't emit an unpleasant off-gassing smell. Saatva hand-delivers the mattress to you fully constructed, aired-out and ready to go -- no unwrapping or unrolling involved. It also uses thistle pulp as a natural flame retardant rather than chemicals. As a result, there's no chemical off-gassing smell when you receive it.
Who is the Saatva Classic mattress best for?
Beds with back-to-back coils provide maximum support and durability to sleepers. I think a lot of people will enjoy the Saatva Classic, but there will be some who think the coils are an unnecessary extra.
Position
Saatva Classic offers three firmness levels from medium to firm (on our firmness scale). This means the beds are generally more firm and supportive, making all of them ideal for back or stomach sleepers.
Side sleepers will want to opt for the Luxury Plush model to get additional pressure relief, but petite side sleepers under 150 pounds should consider a different mattress. Check out our best mattress for side sleepers, or consider something more plush. Petite sleepers usually find beds to be firmer than the average person, so the Saatva beds will be too firm for smaller side sleepers.
Body type
If you weigh 150 pounds or more, the Saatva Classic mattress offers plenty of support and durability. Unless you're looking for a particularly soft mattress, most sleepers within this range can find a Saatva mattress they enjoy.
For petite sleepers under 150 pounds, I would recommend you spend your money on a different bed. You really don't need the dual-coil layers this bed offers, and that's one of its prime, bread-and-butter features.
Saatva Classic mattress pricing
|Size
|Measurements (inches)
|Price
|Twin
|38x75 inches
|$1,395
|Twin XL
|38x80 inches
|$1,495
|Full
|54x74 inches
|$1,995
|Queen
|60x80 inches
|$2,095
|King
|76x80 inches
|$2,595
|Cal king
|72x84 inches
|$2,595
For a premium mattress like the Saatva Classic bed, the queen size retails for $2,095. The brand also frequently runs promotions that drop the cost down by a few hundred dollars. I refer to Saatva as "affordable luxury" -- you get a top-quality product for a fairly reasonable price.
Saatva trial, warranty and shipping
When you order a Saatva mattress, you're guaranteed a few perks to help incentivize you and make you feel more comfortable buying a mattress over the internet.
First is free white-glove delivery, which means they will deliver and set up your mattress for you in your home. To give you plenty of time to test your bed, you'll receive a 365-night trial where you can decide if you do or do not like your mattress. If you don't, you will have to pay a $99 fee to return it. If you decide to keep the Saatva bed, you'll receive a lifetime warranty policy to back it.
Final verdict on Saatva Classic
The Saatva Classic mattress offers up a sturdy, reliable and comfortable feel that you don't see in just any bed. Most hybrid mattresses only come with one innerspring system, but Saatva's dual-coil layer offers twice the support and durability. I think this bed is going to be for that person looking for a traditionally bouncy and responsive mattress feel with the addition of comfy foam. If you have the money to spend on a $2,000 mattress, Saatva is a pretty good choice unless you're in the market for something with a plusher profile.
You might like Saatva if:
- You sleep on your back, stomach or a combination
- You're a side sleeper over 150 pounds
- You want an extra supportive mattress
- You have an average to heavy body type
- You want your mattress delivered and set up in your home
You might not like Saatva if:
- You're on a tight budget
- You sleep on your side and want an extra soft bed
- You weigh under the 150-pound range
- You want free returns ($99 fee)
- You want a foam mattress feel
How does the Saatva Classic compare to other mattresses?
The Saatva Classic is a durable hybrid mattress with luxury written all over it. Here are a few other beds that are comparable to the Saatva Classic mattress.
DreamCloud vs. Saatva
The DreamCloud mattress is a premium hybrid bed with a pillow top like the Saatva bed, except it only has one layer of pocketed coils in the base layer. The DreamCloud Hybrid is also only available in one height and one firmness level. Saatva has three firmness options, two of which are firmer than DreamCloud. Saatva feels more like an innerspring, bouncy mattress, whereas DreamCloud has more of a memory foam feel. The DreamCloud is also more affordable.
Purple vs. Saatva
The Purple mattress is much different than the Saatva mattress. First of all, it has a completely different feel. It has a springy, bouncy gel-like feel that makes you feel weightless. The Saatva, on the other hand, has more of a traditional mattress feel. Purple is rated a medium on the firmness scale, so it's softer than Saatva's Luxury Firm and Firm models. Purple is also a thinner, all-foam mattress. Purple does make a hybrid model that contains pocketed coils for more support. If you want a cooling bed, Purple takes the cake, as it's one of the most breathable beds you can buy. If you're looking at price, Purple is the more affordable option.
Saatva vs. WinkBed
The WinkBed mattress is a hotel-luxury-grade hybrid bed with a pillow top similar to Saatva. It used to have two layers of coils, but the brand replaced the top layer of coils with extra foam layers in a recent update. Now it has more of a foam feel than Saatva does. WinkBed offers three different firmness levels for the Classic model, including a Softer model that's rated around a three out of 10 on the firmness scale. It's plush, soft, and more accommodating for side sleepers than the Saatva mattresses. It's also close in price to the Saatva. The one you choose will ultimately depend on which company is running the best promo.
Other mattresses from Saatva
Here's a look at some of the other mattresses you can purchase from Saatva.
Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: This is Saatva's memory foam offering. It has more of a foamy, contouring feel than the Saatva Classic. Still, it doesn't have a prominent memory foam feel. It's pretty subtle and much easier to move around on than traditional memory foam. I'd rate it around a medium on the firmness scale, and I think it's great for all body types.
Saatva HD: A mattress designed especially for heavier individuals who need more support and durability. It's made with extra strong coils that have Saatva's spinal zone technology. It's also softer than other mattresses made for plus-size individuals and has a big fluffy pillow top that makes it feel extra light and airy. It's rated around a medium on the firmness scale, making it great for all sleeping positions.
Saatva Latex Hybrid: This is the brand's organic and natural mattress offering. It's made with pocketed coils, natural latex, organic wool and organic cotton. It's one of the more expensive mattresses from Saatva because of its use of natural materials, but it's worth it if you want a nontoxic, eco-friendly mattress.
Saatva Classic mattress FAQs
Is the Saatva Classic worth the money?
It's worth the money if you want a hotel-luxury mattress with an extra supportive and durable construction. It's great for most sleeping positions, especially back and stomach sleepers who want a supportive and firm profile. It's also great for people who suffer from back pain. If you're okay with a simple, regular ol' mattress, you could save money by going a different route.
Where are Saatva mattresses made?
Saatva mattresses are made in one of 19 factories across America, never overseas. Saatva also sources all of its foam and 85% of other bed materials from America.
How long do Saatva mattresses last?
Your Saatva mattress should last around eight to 10 years or more. The Saatva Classic mattress is designed with two steel coil layers, making it more durable and supportive than many of its competitors. Its strong construction helps protect against sags and lumps. The brand also offers a lifetime warranty to protect your mattress for its entire lifespan.