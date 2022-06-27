Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals: Save $100 on Apple Watch SE, $70 on Series 7

With the arrival of summer, it's the perfect time to get back outside and resume our walking regimens and exercise routines. Whether you're trying to count steps or get into a guided workout, an Apple Watch can help you get or stay fit. Achieving and maintaining a healthier lifestyle is made easier with an assist from the fitness-tracking Apple Watch. In addition to keeping up with your fitness goals, the Apple Watch is also handy for checking notifications and controlling your music on the go, without needing to pull out your iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 7 gets a larger screen and, for the first time ever, a QWERTY keyboard. It also has more color options, and it offers faster charging and improved durability for the same price as the discontinued Series 6. Both models (the 41mm and 44mm) are discounted on Amazon right now by $70. That's the biggest price break we've seen for the larger model.

Looking to spend less? You can save $100 right now on the more affordable Watch SE, which has many of the same impressive features as the Series 7. The Apple Watch SE is slightly smaller, though, and lacks an always-on display, blood oxygen saturation measurements and the ability to take electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG) measurements. For both the Apple Watch SE and the Series 7, you may need to seek out particular colors to snag the best discount and the lowest price.

You can still get the , even at deep discounts, but it's so old and outdated at this point that it's difficult to justify recommending.



As Amazon Prime Day nears and early Prime Day deals begin, we'll update this story as prices fluctuate with deals emerging or expiring, so keep checking back with us for the best prices available.

Angela Lang/CNET This discount makes the 44mm Apple Watch SE more affordable than the 40mm option, which is a rare sight. It's been going in and out of stock, so be sure to try and grab one for yourself now.

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. Most color variants of the 41mm model are $70 off right now at Amazon, which is $20 off the lowest price we've seen yet for it. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Scott Stein/CNET You can also save $70 on the 45mm model of the Series 7 in green, red and blue, which is the biggest discount we've seen offered on the larger Series 7 model.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5 but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. It's currently $50 off at Amazon, which is only $10 above the biggest discount we've seen yet for this size. Read our Apple Watch SE review.