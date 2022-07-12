Best TV Streaming Service Deals, Including Prime Day Savings

While films such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Minions: The Rise of Gru may have people visiting the theater in droves, going the streaming TV route is still a great way to stay entertained. Though you may be considering a temporary break from your favorite streaming service to curb spending, this may also be a good time to try out a new service. But how can you save money without missing out on a TV show, sports event or new movie?

Many of these streaming platforms, including Disney Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus and Peacock are running deals. Some services are offering direct discounts to customers, whether you're a new or returning subscriber. Meanwhile, students get cheap Hulu and people who buy the new Chromecast with Google TV get three months of HBO Max. Depending on the streaming platform you're eyeing, there could be a good deal out there.

Let's break down the best streaming service deals that are available now.

James Martin/CNET Amazon has sounded the alarm for numerous Prime Day deals ahead of its official July 12-13 rollout, and that includes savings for Prime Video channels. Sign up for a streaming service like Paramount Plus, Showtime, Starz, Discovery Plus or Noggin for just 99 cents per month for up to two months. Open to new and current Prime members, the limited time offer expires on July 13. For a complete listing of each channel that you can get with the special discount, visit Amazon's Prime Video page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Are you looking for a live TV streaming option? Sling is offering a discount on its three TV packages for a limited time, giving viewers access to live channels and on-demand shows and movies. New subscribers who sign up for Sling Orange ($35), Sling Blue ($35) or Sling Orange + Blue ($50) will receive 50% off the first month, dropping the price down to $17.50 or $25. After the deal expires, you'll be charged the regular rate for a monthly subscription, but you can always check out Sling Free.

Sarah Tew/CNET Home of P-Valley, Outlander and Power, Starz is offering its subscription for $3 per month for six months. Typically, streaming customers pay $9 monthly, so this results in a total savings of $36. This deal excludes the free trial, but new and previous Starz app users can register on Starz.com. Viewers can watch its catalog of originals, on-demand TV shows and films, including Gaslit, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and later this summer, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus provides a 25% student discount on its $5 per month Essential Plan that is good for four years, regardless of whether you graduate early. The offer cannot be applied to its Premium Plan or for subscribers who were grandfathered in on the now-discontinued Limited Commercials plan. The catch? You must be enrolled in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution. To sign up, Paramount Plus will verify your student credentials through a third party. The discount is good for eligible students with new or existing accounts. Those with existing Premium Plan subscriptions have the option to cancel and switch to the Essential plan to receive the special deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus normally runs $10 a month for its commercial-free (and live-CBS-included) offering, while its Essential plan costs $5 a month. Prepaying for a year of either can effectively net you two months free, with the ad-free version running $100 for the year (a $20 savings) and the ad-supported tier running $50 (a $10 savings).

Sarah Tew/CNET At $14 a month, the Disney bundle saves you $5 each month over the cost of separate Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu subscriptions, which is basically the same as getting ESPN Plus for free. If you've already got a Hulu or ESPN account, you'll need to combine your accounts on your desktop.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a Hulu plan that doesn't include the Disney Bundle, you may be eligible to get Disney Plus for $3 per month. Hulu-billed subscribers can select Disney Plus as an add-on for the reduced rate by visiting their account page. This discount applies to the basic, ad-supported $7 Hulu plan and for the $13 ad-free version. Verify your account details to determine whether you already have access to Disney Plus and to check if you're being billed via a third party. Go to the Manage Add-ons section of your account page and select Disney Plus. Currently, there's no expiration date for this offer.

David Katzmaier/CNET If you were on the fence about trying HBO Max and are in the market for a new streaming device, Google has a new deal for you. The search giant has a new bundle that combines its Chromecast with Google TV and three months of ad-free HBO Max for $65. With the device usually running $50 on its own, and ad-free HBO Max running $15 a month, this deal saves you $30 -- the equivalent of two free months of HBO Max. The Google Store deal will be available until Dec. 31, 2022, though you'll need to be new to HBO Max to take advantage of it.

Spotify Beyond getting Hulu in the Verizon bundle, there are a few ways to save on Disney's other streaming service. Students will want to check out Spotify's Premium Student offer which combines Spotify Premium, Hulu's ad-supported plan and Showtime for $5 per month. All told, the bundle would save nearly $22 a month. You need to be a student above the age of 18 who is "enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university" to qualify, and Spotify works with a third party called SheerID to verify that you're eligible. You will need to verify eligibility every 12 months, with the offer available for a total of four years. Full details can be found at Spotify's site.

Sarah Tew/CNET College students who don't want the Spotify and Showtime bundle can get the ad-supported Hulu for $2 a month. Hulu similarly uses SheerID to verify eligibility, with more details available on Hulu's site.

Sarah Tew/CNET Comcast, which owns Peacock and its parent NBCUniversal, includes a subscription to the $5-a-month Peacock Premium for all Xfinity Flex users as well as its Xfinity X1 and video customers who subscribe to at least the Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV internet and TV packages. More details can be found on Peacock's site. Cable company Cox is also giving away the $5-a-month Peacock Premium subscription to those who have Cox Internet with a Contour TV Essential or higher plan. Those with Cox Internet and a subscription to Contour Stream Player or Contour TV Starter can "enjoy a limited-time preview" of Peacock Premium "at no additional cost." Full details can be found on Cox's site. If you don't have Cox or Comcast, you can get an annual Peacock subscription for either $50 a year for ad-supported Premium or $100 a year for ad-free Premium Plus.