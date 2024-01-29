Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress Review 2023: The Best Helix Bed for Side Sleeping

7.6 Helix Sunset Luxe $2,374 at Helix Like Zoned Support coils give you targeted support

Helix Sleep has been one of our favorite brands in the online mattress space for years now. We even remember the days when Helix Sleep offered one bed instead of nearly two dozen now. If you're looking for an affordable hybrid mattress with a specific firmness for your preferences, this brand has you covered, but it doesn't stop there.

You've also got six more enhanced Luxe versions of its ore models and another six Elite renditions -- so many options, it makes our heads spin. Each of these beds has a targeted firmness to work for specific sleeping preferences, and using the Helix Sleep Quiz you can make finding the right one for you quick and easy.

If you're a primary side sleeper, one of the best options from its lineup is the Helix Sunset Luxe. It's a quality pillow top mattress with a softer firmness to provide ample pressure relief for your shoulders and hips. In this review, I'll go over everything you should know about this bed before you buy it and who exactly it'll work out best for.

First impressions

Unboxing the Sunset Luxe was just like setting up any other bed that ships in a box. Once it arrived at our door, we dragged it inside, took it out of the packaging and watched as our new mattress quickly expanded. It did look slightly misshapen right out of the box, but we gave it night to let it fully inflate.

When we checked it out the next morning, the bed looked ready for testing. My first time feeling the pillow top, I immediately noticed it was quite soft and plush. After testing responsiveness, I also noticed that its feel was neutral with a slightly slower response time. I think this had to do with the more pressure-relieving qualities inside of the mattress.

When I hopped on the bed, I instantly perceived it to be a much softer mattress. I still felt plenty of support from the Zoned Support coils below, but the softer comfort foams, above, provided lots of give for my shoulders and hip as I turned to my sides. I would compare the firmness of this bed to other much softer online options like Puffy Lux and AS5 from Amerisleep. It just has a cloud-like level of cushion.

Helix Sunset Luxe mattress firmness and feel

What does Helix Sunset Luxe feel like?

To us, we think this bed has a softer pillow top feel. The comfort foams within that pillow top are soft and neutral, providing a substantial amount of pressure relief to the bed. The Zoned Support coils below give the bed plenty of support while keeping your spine more neutrally aligned at night.

We'd say that the Sunset Luxe from Helix Sleep should mainly appeal to side sleepers looking for a neutral feel. This mattress does have memory foam near the top, so if you're the type of side sleeper who prefers a memory foam bed, you'll get some of that "sink-in" quality from this bed. Generally speaking, the Luxe beds from Helix Sleep are designed to be more premium than your average mattress. If you've ever slept on a fancier hotel bed, that's sort of what Helix Sunset is like -- only way softer.

How firm is the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress?

Speaking of softness, the Sunset Luxe is right at a proper medium-soft on our scale. This firmness should work for strict side sleepers and some combination sleepers. If you're mainly a back or stomach sleeper who wants a firmer option, you may want to look elsewhere.

Helix Sleep offers a plethora of beds, and each one has a targeted firmness level. The Dawn and Twilight beds are the firm beds, while the Sunset and Moonlight models are the softer ones. The Dusk and Midnight mattresses have the most neutral firmness levels that should work for the average sleeper.

By going the route of the Sunset Luxe, just know that you're getting a more pressure-relieving option, which also results in a much softer firmness profile. If you're a side sleeper, I think you'll get a lot out of this particular mattress when it comes to firmness.

Helix Sunset Luxe mattress construction

The Sunset Luxe is a premium bed that's constructed with high-quality materials. It's comprised of the following layers:

1. On the bottom, there's a layer of base foam. This is a thin, dense foam that acts as a foundation for everything else to rest on.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils, which feature reinforced edges and a Zoned Support design.

3. Then, you have a transition layer of "Helix Responsive Foam." This is just a neutral foam that's placed in between the coils and comfort foams.

4. One of the main comfort foams used in the mattress is a copper gel memory foam. This layer is thicker than the others to provide the bed with ample pressure relief.

5. Just beneath the cover is another layer of "Helix Responsive Foam," to help neutralize some of that memory feel and add responsiveness to the mattress.

6. And rounding everything out is the bed's breathable Tencel cover, made for good airflow and meant to sleep temperature-neutral.

This is the basic cover for the mattress, but you do have an optional cooling cover that you purchase. This will cost you more at checkout, but it may be worth it if you're an especially hot sleeper.

Helix Sunset Luxe mattress performance

Motion isolation

When it comes to how well this bed absorbs motion at night, the bed performs quite well. If you're a light sleeper, you want a mattress that doesn't reverberate a lot of your partner's motion, causing you to wake up. Thankfully, the memory foam within Sunset Luxe should deaden cross-mattress movement nicely. I would say that the Sunset Luxe performs the best out of all the other Helix Sleep beds for this particular category.

Edge-to-edge support

The reinforced coils that run along the edges of this mattress add up to give this bed some solid edge support. If you sleep with someone who tends to hog the entire mattress, sometimes that can lead you to sleep closer to the edges of the bed than you otherwise would.

Based on our tests, we found the perimeter of this bed to be very sturdy under pressure. If you sleep close to the edges of this bed, we doubt you'll be falling off the mattress anytime soon. Since all of the Luxe beds from Helix Sleep feature reinforced coils on the edges, the same should be true with the rest of this line.

Temperature

Like the other Luxe mattresses, the standard version of this bed should sleep predominantly temperature-neutral. Its breathable Tencel cover shouldn't cause you to sleep hot or actively cool you down. As I mentioned, you do have an optional GlacioTex cover that you can spend up for if you're looking for a bit of a cooling advantage.

Keep in mind that sleeping temperature varies on a case-by-case basis. There may be other factors not related to the actual mattress itself that could be causing you to sleep on the warmer side. Things like your room's temperature and even the types of pillows, pajamas or sheets you use could be affecting your sleeping temperature more than just the bed itself.

Durability

A quality hybrid bed such as this can last for a number of years, sometimes even over a decade. We've found that coil beds generally last longer than those that have dense support foam. Foam layers can degrade faster over time as you lay on them night after night, whereas coils retain their shape more since they're made of metal. Since the Sunset Luxe is an upgraded hybrid mattress. It'll likely last you several years to come, even if you're a much heavier person.

Off-gassing

There's no getting around it; sometimes your brand-new bed stinks right out of the box -- and I mean that in the literal sense. Like other products that ship to you in a box, oftentimes, there's a factory smell. Rest assured, nothing is wrong with your new mattress. This smell is a completely normal part of the process and should dissipate after a couple of nights.

Who is the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress best for?

While the Sunset Luxe from Helix Sleep is a great option for side sleepers looking for a pressure-relieving option with a slight memory foam sensation, it might not be the most suitable option for all sleeper types. Here's who we think this bed is most ideal for.

Sleeping position

Soft beds are typically best for side sleepers because they provide more contour underneath shoulder and hip pressure points.

This bed is ideal for side sleepers who prefer much softer beds. Being one of the softest beds in the Luxe line at around medium-soft, it should provide plenty of pressure relief for your shoulders and hips.

If you're a combination sleeper who tends to favor your sides, you can also get by on this bed, just as long as you prefer a soft mattress. Some combination sleepers favor sleeping on their back or stomach, so if that sounds like you, consider a firmer option from the brand. The Dawn or Twilight models will likely benefit your preferences more.

Body type

Since this is a pillow top bed that uses Zoned Support coils, it should be able to handle all body types by default. If you're smaller or more average-sized, you can get by on this bed as well, but you may prefer sleeping on an all-foam mattress. Hybrid beds are more suited for supporting heavier people since coils are more durable than dense support foam. All-foam mattresses can last for a long time, but could also degrade on you faster than a coil mattress if you're on the heavier side.

Helix Sunset Luxe mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,374 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,374 Full 54x75 inches $1,998 Queen 60x80 inches $2,374 King 76x80 inches $2,874 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,874

For a bed of this caliber, I think all the Helix Luxe beds are offered at great price points, and this one is no exception. After discounts, a queen size should run you around $1,900. Pillow-top mattresses of this quality can easily cost upwards of two grand, so it's nice to see the Sunset Luxe at a slightly more affordable value. Helix Sleep also likes to bundle in two free Dream pillows with every mattress purchase. Who doesn't love free pillows?

Helix Sleep typically runs discounts on its beds year-round as well.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Helix backs its beds with above-average policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen to not like it within that time frame you have a return option, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 15-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

If you're a primary side sleeper looking for a softer hybrid option, I think the Sunset Luxe has your name written all over it. If you don't mind spending up for a quality pillow top bed with a slight memory foam sensation, this could be the perfect Helix Sleep bed for you.

Also, if you want a bed with a Zoned Support Design in that coil system, or you just want an optional cooling cover upgrade for hot sleepers, you can't go wrong!

You might like the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress if:

You want a premium pillow top mattress You’re a side sleeper looking for a softer bed

You want a slight memory foam sensation in your bed

You like a bed with an optional cooling cover

You weigh more than 200 pounds

You’re looking for a hybrid with a Zoned Support design

You might not like the Helix Sunset Luxe bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You’re a smaller-sized person who doesn’t need extra support

You want a firmer mattress for primary back and stomach sleeping

You’re on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Helix Sleep

To be frank, I'm not going to list all the other Helix beds individually, simply because there are far too many to cover. The brand has six core models, six luxe versions of those beds and six more Elite renditions. Woof -- that's a LOT of mattresses.

These options are ranked in terms of firmness. The Sunset and Moonlight are the softer beds, the Dusk and Midnight are the medium options and the Dawn and Twilight are the firm mattresses. Helix Sleep also has a Plus mattress, which is designed to support much heavier people, and they even have a couple of natural and organic beds to choose from in the sub-brand, Birch.

So many options could present a bit of a challenge when it comes to picking the right one for you. I mean, how are you supposed to navigate your way through such an extensive lineup of beds?

Helix offers an online sleep quiz that runs you through a series of questions. This quiz asks you about your sleeping preferences and body proportions, and then the quiz comes up with the right bed for you based on your answers. This makes finding the right Helix Sleep option for you quick and easy. Feel free to take the Helix Sleep Quiz for yourself.

How does Helix Sunset Luxe compare to other mattresses?

Helix Sunset vs Helix Sunset Luxe

When it comes to comparing the core model to the Luxe version, there are many things to discuss. Both feature coils on the bottom for support, but on the Luxe the coils are reinforced along the edges and have a Zoned Support design. The pillow top on the Luxe model also gives the bed a bit more of a comfort advantage, and a bit more pressure relief compared to the core version. If we're talking about price, the Core model is considerably more affordable than the Luxe version, which could be worth it to some of us on a tight budget.

Helix Sunset Luxe vs Helix Moonlight Luxe

These are the two softer mattresses from Helix Sleep, but one is a tinge softer than the other. The Sunset Luxe is the softest Luxe option that Helix Sleep currently makes at around medium-soft. The Moonlight Luxe, on the other hand, is slightly firmer between that and a medium on our scale. This makes both options great for side sleeping, but the Sunset Luxe gets a slight advantage in this regard. Also, since the Moonlight Luxe doesn't contain memory foam in its design, it doesn't have as much of a sink-in sensation as the Sunset Luxe.

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress FAQs

Is Helix Luxe worth it? Personally, I’d say so. It does also depend heavily on the type of mattress you ultimately want. If you’re looking for a no-frills bed with more affordable support coils, I don’t think you’ll be compromising much by going the core route of Helix Sleep. However, if you’re looking for a premium pillow top bed to offer you more comfort, and you want something to help keep your back more neutrally aligned with that Zoned Support, Helix Luxe might be worth it in the long run.

How long do Helix beds last? Given that they’re all hybrid mattresses, the lifespan of a Helix Sleep bed is around that of an average coil option. We’d say your Helix Sleep bed should last you for the next seven to 10 years, if not longer.