Best senior phone plans of 2024

Everyone with a phone needs to pick which carrier and options they want to go with, but not everyone's needs are the same, including our older friends and family. When choosing the best phone plan for seniors, there's plenty to consider.

A good place to start is our best phone plans page, which breaks down the best phone plans from big US carriers, smaller operators and other providers. While some plans might look the same, a deeper comparison will reveal different perks and conditions that may appeal to you. All standard 5G plans offer virtually the same speeds as others, though speed and coverage can vary between carriers and by location. But the plans themselves differ in their features. Some offer more data per month and others offer mobile hotspot data, as well as bundled extras like subscriptions to streaming services.

Carriers also offer plans that provide discounts to seniors aged 55 years old and older. These options can even be combined with other deals and can be helpful for those on fixed incomes. Such plans typically have some or all of the same features as other plans.

Below, we've pointed out how these senior-specific plans differ from their standard counterparts. For the most part, subscribers shouldn't expect much difference in service. But some of these plans may be missing fun perks like bundled streaming services.

What is the best phone plan for seniors?

T-Mobile's Essentials 55 plan is a discounted version of the carrier's Essentials plan suited for customers over 55 years old and is notably more affordable -- a quality we're prioritizing for readers on limited budgets. Despite the value, Essentials 55 still has 5G connectivity and 50GB of data, which is a generous allotment for a no-frills service without the extra bells and whistles of pricier plans.

How we test

Picking a wireless plan and carrier comes down to what matters most. What works for you or your senior family member's needs may be very different from those of your friends or neighbors.

We prioritize affordability and availability in our list, but those may not be the most important factors for you. If not, we recommend checking out our more general guides for plans, like our best cellphone plans and best family phone plans.

Value for senior customers aside, every carrier differs in service. Even geographically, some areas have better AT&T coverage while others work better with Verizon or T-Mobile's networks. Our recommendations are based on years of covering and evaluating the wireless carriers, their offerings and their performance.

Factors to consider when choosing a plan

Check that you're actually saving money: Are you getting a better deal than a carrier's standard plans and offers? Most seniors-only plans don't provide substantial differences, so make sure it's worth pursuing.

Ensure availability: Some are restricted to certain states or limited in other ways, so it's worth checking the fine print to determine whether you're arbitrarily shut out from an otherwise appealing senior plan.

Check the coverage area: See if users around you are happy with their carrier and plan. Online forums, social media and even asking around the neighborhood can be helpful to determine whether you're about to sign up for disappointing speeds and service. And if you're converting to a senior plan with your existing carrier, check to see if competitors offer better service -- here's our guide to switching carriers.