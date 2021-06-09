The best weighted blanket for 2021

I'm on a never-ending quest to get better sleep at night. I try to practice good sleep habits, like going to bed at the same time each night, putting my computer away at least an hour before bed and avoiding alcohol (at least on weekdays).

Sometimes all that still isn't enough to combat racing thoughts and sleeplessness. I'd always been interested in the concept of weighted blankets but wasn't convinced that "deep pressure stimulation" was a real thing that could help with insomnia or sensory issues -- how could an extra-heavy blanket do all that?

After months of testing weighted blankets for this guide, I've changed my mind. I 100% notice near-immediate relaxation when I crawl under a heavier blanket -- and I fall asleep faster, too. Since I tend to be a hot sleeper, I primarily enjoy weighted blankets on my couch in the evenings. That said, on particularly stressful or restless nights, I'll take a weighted blanket to my bed to get some much-needed shut-eye.

If you're thinking about buying a weighted blanket, you're in luck because there are so many weighted blanket deals out there. You'll surely find something attuned to your specific body weight, sleep style and general preferences. There are weighted blankets made with faux fur, minky fabric, cotton, plastic beads, glass beads and so much more, and they all offer that gentle pressure that helps you sleep. In my experience, the following weighted blankets are some of the best you can buy right now. We update this list periodically.

Not sure how to pick? This guide gives you four tips for choosing the best weighted blanket. If you're feeling crafty, you can make your own weighted blanket too, for kids or adults!

Amanda Capritto/CNET The Luna blanket encompasses everything I ever wanted in a weighted blanket: It's soft, it covers me from chest to toes, it's not overwhelmingly heavy, the beads don't shift within the blanket, it has loops for an optional outer cover, it's washable and it doesn't make me sweat. Made of 300-thread count, 100% cotton and filled with 100% polyester, microfiber and glass beads, the Luna blanket is OEKO-TEX 100 certified and hypoallergenic. I took this blanket from the couch to my bed for two weeks straight and loved every minute of it. I even took it with me to visit my parents because I didn't want to leave it behind. And throughout my testing -- when I had nearly 10 weighted blankets in my home -- I always felt most drawn to the Luna blanket. The very best part? Luna blankets are significantly less expensive than all the other blankets in this guide. Most weighted blankets run upward of $100 and many cost more than $200. The queen-size Luna blanket costs just $80 at 15 or 20 pounds and $90 at 25 pounds.

Amanda Capritto/CNET Perhaps the most popular weighted blanket out there, the Gravity Blanket didn't impress me as much as I thought it would. It feels very similar -- nearly identical, actually -- to the Luna weighted blanket, except the fabric isn't quite as soft. If the Gravity blanket were softer and less expensive, it may have earned the title of "best overall." I tried the cooling weighted blanket, which is the same as the original Gravity weighted blanket, but with a more breathable, moisture-wicking surface. The Gravity blanket also uses glass beads and is hypoallergenic. I love that the Gravity cooling weighted blanket comes with a cover, instead of having to purchase it separately. You can machine-wash the cover, but the weighted inner blanket insert should only be hand-washed.

Amanda Capritto/CNET If you like chunky knit blankets, the Yaasa Weighted Blanket would easily become a favorite of yours. This blanket features a soft, super-chunky knit pattern that leaves plenty of room for air flow. Unlike most weighted blankets, I could sit under this one for hours without getting too warm. The knit aspect also makes the Yaasa blanket feel more flexible than the traditional type of weighted blanket with plastic beads sewn in. Not to mention, the color (gray mist) is gorgeous and would complement the decor in any home. During testing, I would leave mine draped over the back of my couch when not in use, and it added an element of coziness to my living room. I tried the 15-pound knit blanket and it was the perfect amount of gentle pressure for my 5-foot, 6-inch, 140-pound frame. There's also a 20-pound option, which people with larger bodies -- or who just want serious blanket snuggles -- might enjoy.

Amanda Capritto/CNET I liked the Bearaby knit weighted blanket almost as much as the Yaasa one. However, there's one minor difference: When I tried the Bearaby Cotton Napper, I thought it felt a bit inflexible compared to the Yaasa blanket, likely because the knit is tighter. It's not a big difference -- but enough to notice when using the blankets in succession. The organic cotton fabric is equally as soft. If you tend to feel restricted under weighted blankets, Yaasa is probably a better choice for you.

Amanda Capritto/CNET The Laya weighted blanket is a two-sided wonder. One side features a soft, plush material that feels super snuggly and warm (wouldn't recommend this for warm climates though, unless you keep your house cold). The other side features a 300-thread count, 100% cotton knit, which is incredibly forgiving when it comes to pet hair and messes. You can toss this whole blanket in the wash, but I never needed to, even with two cats and a dog. Because I always kept the soft side to my skin, pet hair only ever reached the top cotton surface, and I easily removed it by sweeping my hands or running a lint roller over the blanket. If you get pet hair on the plush side, that may be a different story. As for actual specs, the Layla weighted blanket comes in three sizes: twin, 15 pounds; queen, 20 pounds; and king size, 25 pounds. It's filled with high-density glass beads, but you'd never know -- you can't hear or feel individual beads in this blanket like you can with some. The Layla blanket has hexagon stitching versus the standard square stitching, which I think looks more stylish, too.

Amanda Capritto/CNET Technically, most weighted blankets are machine-washable these days (please check the tag on yours before trying, though). However, I still feel hesitant to throw something so bulky in my washing machine. I once flooded and broke a washer with a king-size comforter, so I'm slightly paranoid now. The Baloo weighted blanket, however, does not incite fear of washing machine doom like the others. This is for two reasons: The blanket itself is thinner and more flexible than most weighted blankets, but you can also cover it with a Baloo linen duvet cover and just wash the cover. I like the second option because it fully skirts the possibility of flooded laundry room floors. Baloo weighted blankets come in four sizes: throw blanket, 12 pounds; twin, 15 pounds; full/queen, 20 pounds; and king, 25 pounds. Baloo also makes weighted comforters. I tried the 20-pound blanket, and it's the only 20-pounder I felt comfortable covering my chest with for more than a few minutes at a time. I'm not sure why this is, as 15 pounds seems to be my limit for comfortably covering my chest. I also didn't get too hot under this blanket, even using it in South Florida.

Amanda Capritto/CNET Most weighted blankets come in solid colors and look like duvets due to the stitching (except for the knit varieties). The SensaCalm weighted blanket looks like something you'd actually buy to top your mattress, thanks to its beautiful stone-pattern fabric. I tried the full-size SensaCalm weighted blanket in stone gray, and I was blown away at how attractive it was compared to the others. Not to say that the others aren't attractive -- I would have no problem keeping any of these blankets on my couch -- but the SensaCalm one is just extra-nice to look at. Additionally, the quilt pockets are stuffed with polyfill in addition to glass beads, giving the blanket an extremely plush and luxurious look and feel. If you tend to get hot, you can choose the sans-polyfill option for a lighter blanket. Each blanket comes in a standard weight for the size (for example, the queen comes standard at 15 pounds), but you can opt to make your blanket heavier for an additional cost.

Amanda Capritto/CNET I wanted so badly to love Mosaic weighted blankets, because this is a family-owned and operated business based in Austin, Texas, and the company makes all of its products in the US. The owner, Laura LeMond, personally facilitated a blanket shipment for me, and explained how they always have someone available on the phone to discuss blanket size, weight, fabric and other customizations with customers. Those brand elements aside, though, the weighted blanket I tried wasn't up to par with the others in terms of comfort. I tried the Coolmax Weighted Blanket in the full size at 15 pounds. The fabric felt nice, but was nothing spectacular. The real differentiator is that the Mosaic weighted blanket has a very large quilt pattern, and the glass beads are very noticeable inside the large sewn pockets. The beads shift with you when you move, causing the weight to pool where the blanket dips. You can also hear the beads moving around. However, I do want to point out that Mosaic is the only weighted blanket brand that allows for complete customization. The company offers three fabrics (100% cotton, plush minky and Coolmax), six sizes (children's, throw, twin, full, queen and king), several colors and patterns, and several weight options for each size. When shopping, you can customize a number of elements to make a weighted blanket truly designed for your body and preferences. That's significant to me, considering other brands have just a few sizes, weights and colors.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.