The best open wireless earbuds that aren't AirPods

So-called "open" earbuds like the standard have their pluses and minuses. On the plus side, they tend to slip easily into your ear -- you don't have to worry about getting a tight seal from a silicon tip -- and their design offers a comfortable fit. On the downside, they may not fit some ears securely, they let sound in and they tend to have weaker bass due to their non-noise-isolating design.

But if you're a runner or biker who wants to hear the outside world or just someone who doesn't like having an ear tip jammed into your ear canal, sealing it off, an open-style bud is an ideal choice. Apple's AirPods a certainly an option -- they cost with the standard charging case -- but they don't fit everybody's ears securely and there are plenty of good alternatives, some of them cheaper. Here's a look at the top open-style buds. I'll update this list as I test more worthy candidates.

Juan Garzon/CNET Water-resistant: Yes (IPX2 rating -- sweat-resistant and protects against light splashes). Say what you will about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live's bean-shaped design, but these might just be the most innovative new true wireless earbuds of the past year. Like the standard AirPods, they have an open design, so you don't jam an ear tip into your ear. They're comfortable to wear and fit my ears more securely than the AirPods. These wireless buds are discreet and basically sit flush with your ear, which reduces wind-noise while biking. I regularly use them for running and biking, and they're great for sporting activities if they fit your ears well. But one warning: Some people won't get a secure fit, so buy them from a retailer that has a good return policy. They deliver good sound and work well as a headset for making calls, with good background noise reduction so callers can hear you clearly even when you're in noisier environments. While they feature active noise canceling, it's mild compared to the noise canceling in earbuds that have a noise-isolating design. In other words, buy them for their design and sound, not their noise-canceling features. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.

David Carnoy/CNET Water-resistant: Yes (IPX4 rating -- splashproof). As far as headphones go, Bose's Sport Open Earbuds are funky. Not to be confused with the company's more traditional in-ear Sport Earbuds and QuietComfort Earbuds, they feature an open design without a tip, meaning the earpiece sits on top of your ear and doesn't penetrate your ear canal. Geared toward runners and bikers who want their ears open to the world for safety reasons -- or to people who don't like to have any sort of bud in their ears -- they sound surprisingly good. I ended up liking them, but their design isn't for everybody, and how comfortable you find them will determine how much you like them. Read our Bose Sport Open Earbuds review.

Amazon Water-resistant: Yes (IPX5 rating -- can withstand a sustained spray). 1More has a new take on the standard AirPods for those who have trouble keeping them in their ears. The $60 Comfo Buds (which sometimes dip below $50 with an instant coupon) have mini ear tips on them that help secure them in your ear. They don't sound fantastic (the bass is slightly lacking) but as their name implies, they're lightweight, comfortable to wear and work well for making calls. It's also worth noting that their charging case is remarkably narrow and compact. It looks like a tiny hot-dog bun. They're also available in white.

David Carnoy/CNET Water-resistant: Yes (IPX52 rating -- can withstand a sustained spray and they're dust-resistant). Way back in 2015, Swedish company Earin was the first to release a set of true wireless earbuds. Now it's released its third-gen A-3 earbuds, and they look a lot like what the standard AirPods would look like if you removed their trademark extruding stems. They fit my ears securely and they sound decent -- arguably better than the AirPods -- for this type of earbud, though they're slightly bass-restrained. I also found they work well for making calls even though they don't have stems (their noise-reduction is decent though not fantastic), and I liked their charging case. The A-3 buds have an IPX52 water-resistance rating (they can withstand a sustained spray of water but aren't fully waterproof) and deliver 5 hours of battery life with five extra charges from their charging case. They have 14mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm's higher-end QCC5121 chipset. AAC and aptX audio codecs are supported (certain Android devices like Samsung Galaxy smartphones support aptX streaming but iPhones do not).