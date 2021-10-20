Helix mattresses review: A bed for every sleeping position

Helix Sleep

Helix stands out from the rest of the bed in a box mattress pack because it has an extensive product catalog and offers a personalized sleep quiz that pairs you with the perfect . It essentially has a bed for every sleeping position and every body type. The brand is really versatile and inclusive in that sense. No matter who you are or what you're looking for, there's a serious chance you'll find something to fit your body and sleeping preferences.

This Helix mattress review will give an overview of the different Helix mattresses offered and who each model is most accommodating for, including its core models, Luxe mattress models and Helix Plus.

7.5 Helix Like All firmness levels from soft to firm to suit all sleeping positions

It has a sleep quiz to help you choose the right bed

Hybrid construction accommodates all body types

Helix Plus option for those with plus-size body types

Fair price for the base Helix models Don't Like Helix Luxe models are a little pricey

No foam version of the hybrid models

First impressions

Base models: I've found that the six core Helix mattress models are fairly similar and share a lot of the same characteristics. Their constructions are 12 inches thick and have minor to no differences; they all have the same mattress feel, but their firmness and support levels are a bit different. Some are more pressure-relieving, some are more firm mattresses. You can find an ultra-plush Helix bed or the firmest of the firm, hence the reason why I say they're so versatile. As far as value goes, these are probably the best for your money.

Luxe models: The Luxe models take it up another notch with an even thicker, more premium design. If you compare the Helix Midnight model with its Luxe mattress counterpart side by side, it's easy to tell the difference. Not only do they look pretty, but they also have a different feel than the base Helix models thanks to their fluffy, airy toppers. You will have to pay a "luxe" price tag, though.

Helix Plus: One of the many mattresses for plus-size sleepers, the Helix Plus is one sturdy fella. It's slightly thinner than the Luxe models, but don't worry. It makes up for it with its extra-large pocketed coils and premium, dense foams. It's a medium-firmness mattress for those it's marketed for, but you might be overwhelmed by the firmness and support if you weigh less than 150 pounds.

Comfort

Since the six core mattress models from Helix have similar 12-inch constructions, I'm going to give you an overview of the most popular model, which is the Helix Midnight mattress. Their only differences are the arrangement of the top layers, and they all contain some combo using two out of these three foams: Helix Dynamic Foam, Memory Foam Plus and High-Grade Polyfoam.

The first layer is DuraDense foam and it's a very thin layer to sit underneath the support layer. Next is a thick layer of pocketed coils that are supportive and individually wrapped in fabric to help isolate motion better than traditional pocketed coils. Above that is a transition layer to help even out the harsh feel of the coils below that is High-Grade Polyfoam. Memory Plus Foam is the Helix Midnight mattress' main comfort layer. It's pressure-relieving, but also doesn't give you that "sinking" feeling that other memory foams can.

My Slumber Yard

Helix Luxe mattresses

The Luxe mattresses are slightly thicker, and like I mentioned before, the more premium version of the Helix models. Instead of four layers, Helix Luxe beds are 14 inches thick and contain six different layers. Here's what you can find inside the Helix Midnight Luxe:

DuraDense base layer similar to the base Helix Midnight mattress A layer of zoned lumbar support pocketed coils that provide targeted pressure relief and support to the areas of your body that need it most. Next is High-Grade Polyfoam, which is meant to act as a transitional layer. The fourth layer from the bottom is gel visco memory foam, which is where you'll find this bed's pressure-relieving comfort. This comfort layer is made with Memory Plus Foam like the original Midnight layer. The cherry on top of the Helix Luxe Midnight mattress is its fluffy quilted pillow top, which looks and feels extremely comfortable.

Helix Plus mattress

The Helix Plus is 13 inches and slightly thinner than the Luxe models, but it's still extremely supportive and durable. Check out its five-layer construction below:

Like the rest of the beds, the first slab of foam is a thin DuraDense foam layer. Second in the layer lineup are XL pocketed coils that are extra thick to provide additional support to heavier individuals. A layer of memory foam to soften up the feel of the coils below. Next is Helix Dynamic Foam, which is pretty comparable to the feel of latex foam. Last is Ultra-Dense Memory Foam to provide comfort and pressure relief that doesn't give like less premium foams.

Feel

The Helix mattresses use a lot of the same foams, give or take one or two that are special to the Helix Luxe and Helix Plus, so they have a neutral-foam feel that's more responsive than your typical memory foam mattress. Beds like the Helix Moonlight will feel softer and you won't sink in as much, while you sit more on top of the Helix Dawn and it will feel more supportive. Also, the Helix Luxe models feel a little extra plush and airy because of the thick pillow tops they're all designed with.

Motion isolation

Any of the Helix Luxe mattresses isolate motion the best out of all the Helix mattresses. Although the base helix mattresses and Helix Plus isolate motion pretty well for hybrid mattresses, all of those cushy layers on top of the Luxe's coils give it the slight upper-hand.

Bouncing and rolling around on the Helix Luxe mattress, you hardly feel any movement throughout the bed.

Edge support

We have to give the edge support props to the Helix Plus, which, thanks to its XL pocketed coil construction, makes it a great bed for couples who share a mattress (especially a small one) with a significant other or fuzzy family member who kicks you to the edge.

Though, similar to my motion isolation sentiment, the Helix and Helix Luxe mattresses also have fine edge support. When I laid on the very edge, I didn't feel like I was about to topple over the side. It's just hard to beat a mattress with such strong, supportive steel coils.

Temperature

All of the Helix mattresses sleep generally temperature neutral, meaning they aren't hot or cold. I think the factors will mainly depend on how hot you keep your bedroom and the type of clothing (or lack thereof) that you wear as pajamas. Other mattresses have special cooling technology in the cover or within the layers that make them especially cold-sleeping.

Who should sleep on it?

Just because it's meant to be slept on doesn't necessarily mean you should sleep on it. You should try to find a mattress that fits both your body and the position you sleep in the most.

My Slumber Yard

Position

Side sleepers: The Helix Sunset, Helix Moonlight and their Luxe counterparts were made for side sleepers and maximum pressure relief, but the Dusk and Midnight work if you want a little added support. The Helix Plus is also an option for plus-size sleepers.

Back/stomach sleepers: The best Helix mattresses for back and stomach sleepers would be the Dusk, Midnight, Dawn or Twilight. You can also opt for the Helix Plus if you weigh over 230 pounds.

Combo sleepers: The Helix Dusk and Dusk Luxe along with Midnight and Midnight Luxe are the best for combination sleepers because they're pressure-relieving while you're on your side, yet supportive while you're on your back or stomach.

Body type

Every Helix mattress has a pocketed coil base layer, and for that reason, these mattresses will suit any body type from petite to heavy. As I mentioned earlier in this Helix review, the Helix Plus is going to be a great bed for those over 230 pounds if you're willing to spend the extra cash on it. And, remember, people who are under 150 pounds should probably steer away from the Helix Plus mattress because they simply don't need it.

Price

Helix mattresses are generally affordable for what they offer and provide a decent value, especially when you see a Helix discount is running.

The price for the base queen-size Helix mattress model is around $1,099 and drops around $100 or more after discounts.

A queen-size Helix Luxe mattress is $1,949 before promos, but it's known to go down another $200 or so.

Lastly, a queen-size Helix Plus mattress retails for $1,649 and can drop up to $170 or more once you apply a discount.

Trial, shipping and warranty

It'll be pretty similar across the board for each mattress for shipping and trial periods, the only difference will be warranties. You'll get free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial and a 10- to 15-year mattress warranty.

Also, your Helix mattress is going to be shipped to you inside of a box about the size of a professional golf bag. You'll just have to unbox it, take it out of its plastic wrapping and unroll it on top of your bed frame.

The final verdict

Helix really impressed me with how many options it offers; not many boast over 12 different beds in their catalog. Its sleep quiz is also fairly uncommon and makes it really easy for people who are overwhelmed by all their options to find the right one. Unless you're in the market for a foam mattress, it's kind of difficult to find a problem with the Helix mattress. But, here are the primary people we do and don't recommend this to.

You might like it if:

You want a hybrid mattress with a pocketed coil base layer.

You have a petite, average or plus-size body type.

You want a bed with a neutral-foam or pillow-top feel.

You might not like it if:

You're on a tight budget and can't spend over ~$600

You want a foam mattress without coils

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.