Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress Review: Editor's Choice 2024 Winner

Brooklyn Bedding is known for making affordable yet quality mattresses. The company owns the manufacturing plants that make its mattresses, which allows it to offer lower prices by cutting manufacturing costs.

The bestselling Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress is one of the most reliable and comfortable beds you can get. It's the flagship mattress that kicked off the brand's product catalog, although Brooklyn Bedding also offers several mattresses like the Aurora Luxe, a cooling bed and a budget option called the Essential Mattress.

Here's what we love about the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress and why it's a 2024 Editor's Choice winner.

My Slumber Yard

First impressions

I love a good pillow-top mattress, so it was no surprise that the first thing I spotted upon seeing the inflated Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress was its plush, airy topper. I think it adds an extra component of softness and comfort that you can't always get from foam. It also makes it look a bit luxurious, although it's a pretty standard hybrid mattress without any special bells and whistles.

Underneath the light, pillowy topper is a soft foam layer that molds to my curves but doesn't make me feel like I'm sinking into it. The coils in the bottom layer help give the mattress a springiness, while the foam in the top layers is quick to bounce back to normal. The cover also gives it a premium aesthetic, making it look almost as good as it feels.

Video: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review

Watch our very own CNET Video Producer, Owen Poole, review the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress.

What does the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid feel like?

Firmness

Beds are either soft, firm or somewhere in the middle. Brooklyn Bedding Hybrid Signature, on the other hand, offers three different firmness level options to appeal to a wide range of different sleeping positions. Here's where I think the current models fall on the firmness scale:

Soft: Medium-soft, or a 3 on the firmness scale, 10 being the most firm

Medium: Around a medium, or a 5 on the firmness scale

Firm: Around a medium-firm or 7 on the firmness scale

Because the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress gives customers options, I think all sleeping positions from side, back, or stomach all the way to combo can find a mattress that suits their preferences.

Comfort

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is a hybrid bed constructed with pocketed coils and different types of comfy foams. Here's how the different layers inside Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid stack up:

First is a thin slab of polyurethane foam for the pocketed coil layer to rest on.

Atop that is a bulky 8-inch layer of 961 pocketed coils (in the queen size) that all work individually to support your body, and isolate motion better than standard innerspring mattresses.

The next layer is a 1-inch transitional foam called "Veriflex" to help soften up the feel of the coils that tend to make a mattress firm.

Next is 1.5 inches of the brand's Titan Flex foam, which provides responsive comfort -- no sinking-in memory foam feel here.

One of my favorite parts is the 1-inch quilted top that makes it feel more plush and light.

The cover is quilted into the mattress, and while it's super-soft and comfy, it's not machine washable. If you ever spill on the cover or drool a little more than usual, you'll have to spot-clean it with warm water and a gentle detergent.

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress stands around 11.5 inches tall. My Slumber Yard

Feel

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid bed is a solid hybrid mattress (as the name implies) that manages to provide both support and pressure-relieving comfort. We'd describe its feel as a The softer the mattress profile you go with, the more you'll descend into the comfort layers. It's not in a sinking memory foam way, but more of a pressure-relieving and gentle hugging fashion. On the firm option, you'll be sitting more on top of the bed rather than on it. Either way, it's an incredibly pleasant and responsive feel that I think most people will enjoy because it's so neutral and accommodating.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid performance

Motion isolation

Nothing to complain about here. It's good at absorbing motion, although there are coils in the bottom layer. With the pillow top combined with several slabs of foam, it does a good job of stopping motion in its tracks. If you sleep with a partner and want a hybrid bed, I think this would be a nice option.

Edge support

There are a ton of coils in the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress, and because of that, it helps keep the edges of the mattress sturdy and supportive. It's not hard to get out of bed, nor should you get the feeling like you're going to fall off the edge if you're settled to the very left or right side.

Temperature

This is more of a subjective feature, because your temperature can depend a lot on the local weather, how hot you keep your home, and the pajamas you wear to bed at night. If you twisted my arm, I'd say this bed is temperature-neutral. It shouldn't make you sleep hot, but it won't cool you down while you sleep. If that's something you're interested in, take a peek at our best cooling mattress list.

Who is this bed best for?

Not all beds are made to be one-size-fits-all, but Brooklyn Bedding manages to come pretty close.

Position

Since there are three firmness levels, all sleeping types can find a match that fits them. Side sleepers should opt for the soft or medium model depending on how soft you want your bed to be, while back and stomach sleepers will get more back support from the firm model.

If you're a combination sleeper, I recommend you cater to your most dominant side or go for the medium-firm model. It still offers some pressure relief when you're on your side, and most beds will soften up over time.

Zooey Liao/CNET

Body type

Considering its supportive hybrid construction, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid can accommodate all sizes: petite, average and plus-size. Just remember, the heavier you are, the softer a mattress is going to feel.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress pricing undefined Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38 x 75 inches $665 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches $832 Full 54 x 74 inches $999 Queen 60 x 80 inches $1,332 King 76 x 80 inches $1,599 Cal king 72 x 84 inches $1,599

For a mattress as well-constructed as Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid, I'd assume it would be more expensive than beds like the all-foam Casper mattress. To my surprise, it's around the same price at retail. When you apply discounts, which Brooklyn Bedding is pretty generous with, it's even cheaper. For example, its current sale makes the mattress 25% off. If you want a quality hybrid mattress for the same price as a basic foam bed, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is hard to beat.

Trial, warranty, shipping

With almost any bed-in-a-box mattress you buy, you'll also receive a few perks including free shipping, a risk-free trial and warranty coverage. Brooklyn Bedding's policies are pretty average for the industry.

You'll get a 120-night trial, free shipping, free returns and a 10-year warranty policy, and your new bed will be conveniently delivered inside of a box. Once you unbox your mattress, remove the plastic wrap and unroll it, you'll notice an unpleasant off-gassing smell. It won't last long and it's not as bad as other mattresses I've tested, but you'll likely notice that the new mattress odor I'm talking about will disappear in a day or so.

The final verdict

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid offers one of the best values I've seen in online mattresses. It doesn't feature any over-the-top stand-out characteristics, but most people just want a comfortable mattress that won't be too expensive. This bed is suitable for just about anyone: small sleepers, tall sleepers, side sleepers and back sleepers. It's an accommodating mattress with a comfy, neutral feel and an extremely reasonable price tag.

You might like this mattress if:

You sleep on your side, stomach, back or a combination of them all. In other words, any type of sleeper

You want a hybrid mattress with extra support

You want the option to pick your own firmness level (soft, medium, firm)

You're a value shopper

You dislike the feel of memory foam

You might not like this mattress if:

You want a foam mattress without coils

You're on a strict budget under $500

You want a very firm mattress with maximum support.

Other Brooklyn Bedding mattresses

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: As the name implies, the Aurora Luxe offers a one-of-a-kind luxury sleeping experience. It's constructed with a combination of the proprietary CopperFlex and TitanCool materials to provide optimal comfort and temperature regulation. This bed is great for couples as it has a pocketed coil system that enhances support and motion isolation. The luxurious quilted cover adds a touch of elegance to this mattress.

Read more: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe review

Brooklyn Bedding Essential: The Essential by Brooklyn Bedding is the most basic and affordable mattress by the brand. Make no mistake, basic does not mean bad quality. It's the perfect balance between affordability and quality. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-tier Brooklyn Bedding beds, the Essential delivers solid performance and durability.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid FAQs

Is Brooklyn Bedding expensive? While it sells high-quality mattresses, Brooklyn Bedding is very affordable, especially compared to its competitors. They aren't the cheapest beds you can find, but they sure offer great value.