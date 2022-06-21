Best Laptop Deals: Save $200 On a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, $250 On a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

As laptop manufacturers begin to roll out their 2022 models, now is a good time to scoop up a model from last year at a discount. With Intel announcing new 12th-gen Core processors and AMD rolling out new Ryzen chips at CES at the beginning of the year, retailers are slashing prices on current models to make way for new releases with the latest chips. You can also find savings on laptops with the latest Intel silicon.

All but one of the picks here cost less than $1,000. At or near $800, the MSI Prestige 14 and Dell Inspiron 14 two-in-one provide 12th-gen Intel Core processors and an ample 16GB of RAM inside sleek, 14-inch designs that deliver enough screen real estate while still being eminently portable. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 also boasts a 12th-gen Intel processor, a gorgeous design, and is a no-brainer if you use a Galaxy phone. And check out the Asus VivoBook 15, which supplies an OLED display for an unbelievably low price. I've also included other strong deals I've found at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

Check out the options below, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Asus OLED for the masses! This midrange laptop from Asus boasts a 15.6-inch OLED display with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Not only is it a step up from budget models that make you get by with a 720p screen, but it's also got an OLED panel that delivers stellar contrast. It's also thinner and lighter than any 15-inch budget model. Based on an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU and featuring 12GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive, it has more memory and double the storage capacity that you'll find in most budget laptops. It also has both Type-A and Type-C USB ports, saving you from having to carry around an adapter. It's a good deal at its $800 list price and an even better deal at its current discount.

Newegg Dell's entry-level Inspiron has an admittedly drab, plastic chassis, but it serves up a full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel), 15.6-inch touch display powered by an 11th-gen, quad-core Core i5 processor along with 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. That's double the memory and storage space you usually find at this price.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and has been updated with 12th-gen Intel processors. This model is $200 off at Newegg and features a 12th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution but has the older 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio rather than the taller 16:10 ratio that provides more room to work. Still, this is a thin, light and rugged laptop and it's a great deal at its current sale price.

Josh Goldman/CNET Dell's latest 2-in-1 convertible is based on a 14-inch touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio that gives you more vertical space than a widescreen 16:9 panel for less scrolling through webpages and documents. Inside, you get a new 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is a great pick for students who need a roomy display in a portable package with the latest Intel silicon. It's currently discounted by a hefty $250 at Best Buy.

Newegg This 15-inch Pavilion 15 offers a well-rounded configuration for the money. Its 15.6-inch, full HD display is powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features a basic, plastic chassis but it's fairly thin with a sleek, brushed aluminum finish. It also supplies both USB-A and USB-C ports so you don't have to carry a dongle with you to connect your USB devices.

Newegg This budget-to-midrange laptop from HP may have an uninspired plastic enclosure, but if you care more about screen size, memory allotment and storage space than you do about a sleek design, then this model is worth checking out. It should offer decent performance, too, with double the RAM and solid-state storage usually included on most other laptops at this price. At this price, you can usually find 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but sometimes less. In that light, the 32GB of memory and the 1TB SSD here are downright thrilling. You also get a full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution for the roomy 17.3-inch display.

Samsung's sleek two-in-one convertible boasts an AMOLED display powered by the latest Intel silicon. The 13.3-inch touch display features a full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It's powered by a 12th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like the previous-generation models, the Galaxy Book 2 360 is designed to work seamlessly with Galaxy phones and tablets. There are also larger 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 and 360 models on sale at Best Buy. They don't increase the screen resolution but do supply a 1080p webcam, which offers a clearer picture than the 720p camera on the 13.3-inch model.