Best Google Pixel Phone to Buy in 2024

Google Pixel phones are known for their camera capabilities, and the Pixel 8 Pro takes it to the next level with its supercharged AI features. While some might consider them gimmicks, most are Pixel-exclusive features. The Pixel series has comfortably competed against the best from Apple and Samsung -- usually with a more bearable price tag. While we had some early issues with the latest Google flagship, it's a solid Android option that puts up a strong fight against the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you're shopping on a tighter budget, the most recent Pixel 7A still offers a stellar all-round experience, with powerful cameras, a smooth and enjoyable interface and a price that won't leave quite as big a dent in your bank balance. Then there's the Pixel Fold. It's the most expensive of all Google's phones, but it has a folding display that opens up into a large 7.6-inch screen that's great for watching YouTube videos or playing games.

The range has grown, and with older models still on sale, it can be a bit confusing to work out which one's best for you. We've pulled together the top Pixels currently on sale to help you decide.

What is the best Google Pixel phone right now?

The Pixel 8 Pro sits at the top of Google's phone lineup, with the Tensor G3 processor and a host of AI skills. If you want to splash even more money, look towards the Pixel Fold, which will wow your friends and family with its bendable display. But if you're looking for the best cheap Pixel phone, it's the 7A you should consider.

Hide our expert take $799 at Google Pros Long software support period

Fun AI tools

Solid overall camera quality Cons Overall performance is disappointing

Battery life could be better Screen size 6.7 inches Processor Google Tensor G3 Cameras 50-megapixel (wide), 48-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 10.5-megapixel (selfie) Colors Mint, bay, obsidian, porcelain $799 at Google The best Google has to offer Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 at Google While we had some early issues with the Google Pixel 8 Pro -- mostly with its cameras shooting Raw files -- further testing and software updates from Google meant we eventually came away thinking quite highly of the Pixel 8 Pro. It's got a lot going for it, from its slick design and easy-to-use Android 14 software to its rear camera setup, which can take some genuinely beautiful images. Google has sprinkled a variety of new AI features throughout the phone too, including a tool that uses generative AI to create wallpapers for the phone, and a camera feature that allows you to combine different faces from a series of burst images of a group of friends to make sure that everyone looks their best. But one of the best updates is Google's commitment to providing seven years of security updates to the Pixel 8 series, meaning this phone will still be safe to use in at least 2030. While we haven't been as impressed with this year's 8 Pro as we were with the 7 Pro, it's still a great phone to consider, especially if you're keen to hold on to your phone for longer. Read our Google Pixel 8 Pro review. Photo Gallery 1/1 Hide our expert take

Show our expert take $549 at Google Pros Great cameras

Bright display

Long software support period Cons Some AI tools don't work as well as expected

Higher price Screen size 6.2 inches Processor Google Tensor G3 Cameras 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10.5-megapixel (selfie) Colors Mint, hazel, obsidian, rose $549 at Google Best Android phone under $700 Google Pixel 8 $549 at Google The Pixel 8 has many of the features of the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro but comes in a slightly smaller package and with a smaller price tag to match. You'll find the Tensor G3 processor on board, along with Android 14 software that includes AI tools like the generative image wallpaper creator. It also comes with the same guarantee of at least seven years of security updates so this phone will still be going strong in 2030 -- as long as you look after it. The rear cameras are more cut back here though, as the base Pixel 8 lacks the 5x optical zoom camera seen on its bigger brother. I personally love that zoom lens, but then I'm a professional photographer. If photography isn't a priority for you, you can save yourself a bundle and opt for the cheaper of Google's new range. The Pixel 8's higher price $699 seems worth it and makes you realize just how incredibly affordable the $599 Pixel 6 and 7 were and still are. Read our Google Pixel 8 review. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $649 at Google Pros Stellar camera with awesome new features

Design refinements look classy

Android is bliss to use Cons Battery life is only OK Screen size 6.7 inches Processor Google Tensor G2 Cameras 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 10.8-megapixel (selfie) Colors Hazel, snow, obsidian $649 at Google Google's older flagship is still superb Pixel 7 Pro $649 at Google The Pixel 7 Pro might be a year old now, but Google still officially sells the phone and its lower price means it's well worth considering, even over the new Pixel 8 Pro. It's got a gorgeous design, plenty of power for your everyday essentials thanks to its Tensor G2 processor and the triple rear cameras are superb. While it lacks the AI skills of the new model, I don't personally feel those are killer features that should put you off looking towards the older model. It's also possible Google may even bring some of those skills to its older range, although don't buy it on that basis. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $374 at Google Pros Excellent camera

Attractive design

Gains wireless charging, face unlock and high refresh rate Cons Screen still looks dim outdoors

Higher price compared with Pixel 6A at launch

Only three generations of Android OS updates Screen size 6.1 inches Processor Google Tensor G2 Cameras 64-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide), 13-megapixel (selfie) Colors Coral, sea, charcoal, snow $374 at Google The best Google Pixel phone for most people Pixel 7A $374 at Google While the Pixel 8 Pro might have a better camera system and a larger display, the Pixel 7A comes with a significantly lower price tag, which makes it a much better value for those of you simply not interested in paying for the more advanced camera. The Pixel 7A improves on the older Pixel 6A with the addition of wireless charging and face unlock, along with the more recent Tensor G2 processor. Those may not be huge upgrades, but they're probably worth the relatively small additional spend -- especially when you consider that, as the more recent model, the Pixel 7A will receive an additional year of support over the older 6A. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $349 at Google Pros Great camera

Affordable price

Premium design for a middle-tier phone

Among the first to get new Android updates Cons Somewhat dim display

Not a great value alongside discounted Pixel 6

Not as many years of guaranteed Android updates as Samsung

Video quality isn't as good as still photos Screen size 6.1 inches Procssor Google Tensor Cameras 12.2-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 8-megapixel (selfie) Colors Sage $349 at Google The best Google Pixel if you're on a tight budget Pixel 6A $349 at Google Released in July 2022, the Pixel 6A is one of the older models on this list, but Google still officially sells it alongside its more recent handsets -- and with a cut-down price. The Pixel 6A packs a solid dual camera, 5G connectivity and a decent display into a relatively compact body. While it doesn't have the most up-to-date Tensor processor, its older chip will still cope with all your everyday essentials. Sure, the Pixel 7A makes some welcome updates with face unlock and wireless charging, but it costs about $100 more than the 6A. If you're looking for a solid Google Pixel experience that leaves you the most change in your wallet, the 6A is well worth considering. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Show our expert take $1,799 at Google Pros Large cover screen is great

Thin design for a foldable

There's no gap when the device is shut Cons Expensive

Thick bezels on the inner screen

Some apps are not optimized for the internal display

Drag and drop functionality can be finicky Screen sizes 7.6 inches and 5.8 inches (cover) Processor Google Tensor G2 Cameras 48-megapixel (main), 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide), 10.8-megapixel (telephoto), 8-megapixel (inner screen), 9.5-megapixel (cover screen) Colors Obsidian, porcelain $1,799 at Google The Google Pixel phone that folds in half Pixel Fold $1,799 at Google The Pixel Fold is the first foldable phone Google has made, and it's not a bad first effort. The 5.8-inch outer screen unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch internal screen that provides ample room for watching videos or for using the various split-screen apps available. The phone's performance and cameras are solid. Plus, the Fold's overall build quality -- including its folding hinge -- seems good. But at $1,799, it's a hell of a lot of money and means it's only going to be of interest to those of you looking to stay on the bleeding edge of new technology. That's a niche market, and it may be several generations before the price of Google's Fold starts to become approachable. So while this absolutely isn't a phone for everyone to consider, it's a good first foldable effort that's worth considering if you're looking to put the latest, greatest tech in your pocket. Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

How we test phones Every phone on this list has been thoroughly tested by CNET's expert reviews team. We actually use the phone, test the features, play games and take photos. We assess any marketing promises that a company makes about its phones. And if we find something we don't like, be it battery life or build quality, we tell you all about it. We examine every aspect of a phone during testing: Display

Design and feel

Processor performance

Battery life

Camera quality

Features We test all of a phone's cameras (both front and back) in a variety of conditions: from outdoors under sunlight to dimmer indoor locales and night time scenes (for any available night modes). We also compare our findings against similarly priced models. We have a series of real world battery tests to see how long a phone lasts under everyday use. We take into account additional phone features like 5G, fingerprint and face readers, styluses, fast charging, foldable displays and other useful extras. And we weigh all of our experiences and testing against the price, so you know whether a phone represents good value or not. Read more: How We Test Phones Show more

Factors to consider when buying a Pixel phone Deciding which Pixel phone is best for you will likely come down to how much you're willing to spend. As with anything, the more cash you splash, the better features you'll get. The Pixel 8 Pro is the most expensive of the main range (excluding the Fold) and as a result it comes with the best camera system. But if photography isn't important to you, you can save yourself some money and look instead toward the base Pixel 8 or the more affordable Pixel 7A. The Pixel 7A has the same processor as the 7 Pro, so you can expect good overall performance, but its dual rear camera is aimed more toward those of you simply wanting to take the odd snap of your kid on the beach, rather than those looking for Instagram stardom. If you want the most cutting-edge piece of tech in your pocket, the Pixel Fold's foldable display certainly makes it stand out in the range. But you'll pay a hefty price for this brand-new technology, meaning it's not a phone for everyone to consider. Show more