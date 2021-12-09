TempurPedic mattress review: The classic memory foam feel

TempurPedic

The TempurPedic brand almost needs no introduction, as it's one of, if not the most well-known memory foam mattress brands in the industry. The brand has been around the block; TempurPedic is a long-standing company that began in brick-and-mortar stores long before beds made their way to the online mattress market.

Their special memory foam even has a history of its own, getting its start with NASA back in 1966 in its airplane seats because of its ability to absorb shock and increase comfort. Since then, the foam has made its way into the helmets of the Dallas Cowboys during the '70s and '80s, the insoles of uncomfortable shoes and of course, the TempurPedic mattress.

The company is keeping up with the times with recently introduced collections of mattresses to compete with the likes of Casper mattress, Nectar mattress, and Tuft and Needle. They cost a bit more than your average bed-in-a-box, but what else do you expect from the luxury TempurPedic brand?

This TempurPedic mattress review will revolve around the Tempur-Cloud mattress, the Tempur-Adapt collection and the Tempur-Breeze collection, what my honest thoughts are about the beds, and whether I truly think TempurPedic is worth the money.

8.5 TempurPedic Like Pressure-relieving memory foam feel

Offers hybrid and foam models

Mattress firmness profiles that suit all sleeping positions

Cooling abilities in its Breeze models Don't Like Expensive price tag

Dense feel can be hard to switch positions on

First impressions

Tempur Cloud: As the entry-level option in the brand's catalog, it's a simple mattress that offers that memory foam feel you'd expect from TempurPedic at a much lower price. Opposed to the Adapt and Breeze collections, this will be the only TempurPedic bed that's delivered to you via cardboard box. It has a pretty balanced firmness, but it's very dense. Don't expect a light and fluffy memory foam feel like what you get from the Layla mattress.

Tempur-Adapt Series: There are three mattresses in this line, and the company says the Tempur-Adapt Pro is its most popular option. I liked the original Tempur-Adapt mattress, but I'm also a stomach sleeper who prefers a slightly firmer feel. If you're a side or combo sleeper, you will probably be a big fan of the Pro Adapt model because it is available in a soft firmness, which will be even more pressure-relieving against your hips and shoulders, but it's not quite as expensive as the Luxe model.

Tempur-Breeze Series: These TempurPedic memory foam mattresses are meant for people who tend to sweat or feel warm during the night while they sleep. They stay true to their name and come with cooling tech you can actually feel. Though, they're the most expensive options in the bunch, so if you don't see the value in a cooling mattress, I'd suggest you save dollars where you can and go with a bed from the Adapt series.

Firmness

Tempur-Cloud: Medium, which I rated a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Tempur-Adapt: Medium, which I rated around a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Tempur-Pro Adapt: Soft, medium and firm options available.

Tempur-Luxe Adapt: Soft and firm models available.

Tempur ProBreeze: Medium, which I rated around a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Tempur LuxeBreeze: Soft and firm models available.

Comfort

The exact construction of your mattress will depend on the model you purchase.

Tempur-Cloud mattress

This bed has a three-layer construction that is stacked as follows:

The first layer is a dense slab of foam meant to maintain the structure of the mattress. This layer will not be the comfy one.

Next is the Tempur Support Layer, which is meant to add a bit more support to the mattress, but it's considerably softer than the dense layer below.

The last layer of this mattress is the cherry on top -- it's the special Tempur material that conforms and molds around the curves of your body.

Tempur-Adapt mattress

Below is a breakdown of the company's most popular Adapt model -- the ProAdapt hybrid, but yours will look a little different if you get the base Adapt model or the Luxe. The Luxe is the thickest and available in just a foam construction, while the Adapt and Pro models come in foam or hybrid construction.

The first layer contains more than 1,000 pocketed coils for maximum support and is wrapped with foam around the edge to help give additional reinforcement to the perimeter of the mattress.

Second is what it calls its Tempur-APR material, which it deems its softest ever. This mattress is one of the most plush in its catalog next to the Luxe model, so I back that claim!

The last layer is its Tempur-ES comfort foam which is soft, pressure-relieving and slowly hugs your curves.

Tempur-Breeze mattress

The Pro Breeze comes in a foam or hybrid construction, while the LuxeBreeze is just available in a foam construction. They look very similar on the inside as far as foam layers go, save for the Luxe model's Tempur-APR Material, which adds a bit more pressure relief.

Though, if you're looking for more support, you should definitely go for the ProBreeze Hybrid because of its steel coil construction.

Here is a breakdown of the ProBreeze Hybrid:

Like the Adapt and ProAdapt models, the first layer contains more than 1,000 steel coils and foam edges to give more support to the bed's sides and ends.

The second layer is made with the brand's Tempur Support Layer, which adds support and comfort to the mattress.

The third layer is what it calls Tempur-CM Comfort foam, which adds a bulk of the bed's slow-responding, pressure-relieving memory foam feel.

This mattress also comes with a phase-change material with proprietary PureCool tech, and it helps absorb your body heat to help regulate temperature.

Both of these mattresses come with a cooling cover that physically makes you feel cold; You can feel the icy-ness when you run your hand over the cover. The Luxe Breeze model says it makes you feel eight degrees cooler, and three degrees cooler with the Pro model, but I can't tell much of a difference. All I know is that they're true cooling mattresses. Plus, the covers are machine washable!

Motion isolation

I was impressed with the TempurPedic mattresses' ability to isolate movement, even with the hybrid models. Memory foam absorbs motion better than innerspring mattresses, latex foam or even polyurethane foam. As such, they all passed with flying colors. The thicker the mattress, the better it was at deadening the movement, thanks to those dense memory foam layers.

Edge support

Unsurprisingly, Tempur-Cloud had the worst edge support of all of the beds in the product catalog, but it wasn't any worse than your typical bed-in-a-box mattress, especially compared to the hybrid mattresses that come with dense foam around the edges to make them more sturdy. The hybrid mattresses from TempurPedic really shone in this category.

Temperature

Hands down, the Breeze models make you feel cooler than any of the other beds that TempurPedic makes. They come with cooling covers you can physically feel and phase-change material on the inside of the mattress, and it's all very effective.

It's also worth mentioning that the Tempur-Cloud mattress and beds in the Adapt series don't sleep hot either. They just don't work as hard to actively keep you cool.

Who are these beds best for?

You can make the best choice on firmness and construction choices by catering to your main sleeping position and body type.

Position

Side sleepers: Sleepers who stay on their sides usually like medium to soft mattresses, so you have a lot of options when it comes to the TempurPedic mattresses. The softest is the ProAdapt and the LuxeAdapt is a close second, but you'd save money going with the Pro model.

Back and stomach sleepers: These sleepers typically like a medium to firm mattress. With TempurPedic beds, that means you can essentially go with any model that isn't labeled soft. The medium beds will offer a nice balance of support and pressure relief, while the firm models will provide maximum support.

Combination sleepers: Stick with one of the medium models in the Adapt line, Breeze line, or Tempur Cloud. They are pressure-relieving enough when you're on your side and provide ample support when you're on your back or stomach. However, they do give you a slight "sinking" feel, which will make it a little difficult to switch positions.

Body type

People who weigh under 230 pounds can opt for the foam or hybrid models from TempurPedic, it will depend on the amount of support you're looking for and how much money you want to spend. Still, the foam models will be just fine for petite people under 150 pounds.

For heavier sleepers over 230 pounds, I recommend one of the hybrids in the Adapt or Breeze series. They offer longer lasting support and durability, and will be more comfortable for you in the long run. Unless you're a hot sleeper, either the Adapt or ProAdapt mattresses will work just fine.

Price

The TempurPedic mattress models are not cheap. At the low end, there's an entry-level model for those who want to save money but still get a TempurPedic bed, but you're still going to have to fork out over $1,000 for it. And the more premium the mattress, the higher the cost; the Breeze mattresses are some of the most expensive beds I've ever seen.

Prices below are without discounts, which they do offer every now and then:

Tempur-Cloud: Prices start at around $1,699 for a twin and go up to about $2,399 for a Cal king.

Prices start at around $1,699 for a twin and go up to about $2,399 for a Cal king. Tempur-Adapt: Prices start at $1,699 for a twin and go up to $3,389 for a split king.

Prices start at $1,699 for a twin and go up to $3,389 for a split king. Tempur-ProAdapt: Prices start at $2,499 for a twin and go up to $4,998 for a split California king.

Prices start at $2,499 for a twin and go up to $4,998 for a split California king. Tempur-LuxeAdapt: Prices start at $3,299 for a twin long and go up to $6,598 for a split Cal king.

Prices start at $3,299 for a twin long and go up to $6,598 for a split Cal king. Tempur ProBreeze: Prices start at $3,499 for a twin long mattress and go up to $6,998 for a split Cal king.

Prices start at $3,499 for a twin long mattress and go up to $6,998 for a split Cal king. Tempur LuxeBreeze: Prices start at $4,499 for a twin long and go up to $8,998 for a split California king.

Warranty, trial, shipping

The only TempurPedic mattress that will show up compressed inside of a bag is the Tempur-Cloud, and it will come with some off-gassing odors. The other mattresses, however, will be hand-delivered to you in their full sizes and all ready to sleep on.

TempurPedic will also offer you the following policies to sweeten the deal:

90-night risk-free trial

10-year warranty

Free white glove delivery

Final verdict

Rounding out my TempurPedic mattress review, my honest thoughts on the mattresses are this: Save money where you can. If you don't see the value in the Luxe Adapt model or the Breeze models, the Tempur Cloud, Tempur Adapt and Tempur ProAdapt will be your most accommodating and most affordable. They offer a contouring memory foam feel that fanatics have come to love about the material, and TempurPedic is a luxury brand with such a good reputation that some will be willing to pay extra for the name itself.

You might like TempurPedic mattresses mattress if:

You love the feel of dense, syrupy memory foam.

You sleep on your side, back, stomach or a combination of them all.

You want a cooling mattress (the Breeze models do wonders for hot sleepers).

You weigh under or over 250 pounds (yes, all body types can find an accommodating TempurPedic mattress).

You want a luxury mattress from a reputable manufacturer.

You might not like TempurPedic mattresses if:

You want a simple memory foam mattress that costs under $1,000.

You don't like dense, slow-responding memory foam.

You switch positions often (these beds give a sinking feel that can make it hard to switch positions).

Frequently asked questions about TempurPedic

How long does a TempurPedic mattress last? It depends on the construction of your TempurPedic mattress; whether it has innersprings or coils on the inside? Hybrid TempurPedic mattresses that combine foam and coils will last longer than the all-foam TempurPedic beds. You can expect your foam bed to last around 7 to 8 years, assuming you take proper care of your bed. Hybrids, on the other hand, should last a decade or more.

What are TempurPedic mattresses made of? TempurPedic mattresses all contain the brand's special Tempur foam, which was originally created by NASA for its seats to help absorb shock waves and provide additional comfort. It's a special memory foam that's dense, slow to respond and very pressure-relieving.

How much is a TempurPedic mattress? TempurPedic mattresses can be a little expensive. Their entry-level option called the Tempur-Cloud mattress and the base model in the Adapt line start at $1,699 for a twin size. The ProAdapt mattress starts at $2,499 and goes up to $3,299 for the LuxeAdapt model. The most luxurious models in the Breeze collection, on the other hand, start at $3,499 and $4,499.

How do you clean a TempurPedic mattress? Most covers on the TempurPedic mattresses are machine washable, so you can remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine on a cold setting. However, the brand recommends air drying the cover or using a "cool" setting on your dryer.

