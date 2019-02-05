2019 Chicago Auto Show preview: Chevrolet, Kia and Subaru headline the Windy City debuts

The Chicago Auto Show opens its doors to the public in just a few days. Happening Feb. 9 to 18 at McCormick Place, the event has historically racked up more attendees than any other auto show in the US.

This year's expo may not have as many debuts as other US auto shows, but the 2019 Chicago Auto Show looks to be one of the more balanced editions of the event in a long time. Check out our roundup below of can't-miss debuts headed to the windy city, and if you can't make it to McCormick Place for the 2019 show, we've got your back with all the latest, in-depth coverage hitting our dedicated Chicago Auto Show landing page.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is using this year's Chicago Auto Show to debut a new edition of its 4C Spider. Called 4C Spider Italia, this special edition of Alfa's two-seater was first seen at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but its US-specific information remains a mystery -- until later this week, anyway.

Chevrolet

Back in December when Chevrolet revealed the 2020 Silverado HD, we called it "910 pound-feet of ugly," with the kind of face that borrows too much DNA from the 5-ton air conditioning condenser unit sitting outside your house.

Perhaps Chevy's honkin' full-size, heavy-duty pickup will look better in the flesh when we get our first look at it this week. Regardless, it'll get a lot of work done. For now, Chevrolet is saying this will be the most capable Silverado HD so far, and its full specs are to be released later today. In the meantime, head over here to get down and dirty with some more Silverado HD details.

Chrysler

Chrysler is celebrating 35 years of making minivans with the 2019 Pacifica 35th anniversary edition. It all really amounts to an appearance package, but a nice one, at that, featuring a black, Nappa leather interior spiced up with some Cranberry Wine accent stitching. The 35th Anniversary Edition Pacifica hits dealerships this summer, with pricing starting around $38,000, and $46,000 for the top-shelf Limited trim. For more about the 35th Anniversary Edition Pacifica birthday van, head here.

Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge

With one of the most maniacal product lineups in the history of the automobile, you can always trust Dodge to bring plenty of color to wherever it shows up. This year in Chicago, the brand is quite literally bringing some color to the show floor in the form of Sublime green paint for the Challenger and Charger. This specific hue hasn't seen duty on a Challenger since 2015 and since 2007 for the Charger. For more about this color's availability in 2019, head over to our Challenger and Charger coverage here.

Like the Chrysler Pacifica mentioned earlier, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan also gets a similar 35th Anniversary Edition treatment, which you can read more about here.

Ford

The current generation of the F-Series Super Duty has been on sale for three years. That means it's due for a midcycle refresh, which will be shown to the public for the first time at the Chicago Auto Show. The visual updates are light, but the tech updates are more significant as the Super Duty will be adding features like pedestrian-detecting collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, automatic high beams and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. New features inside include wireless smartphone charging and USB Type C ports. There are also two new V8 engines and a new 10-speed automatic transmission, which you can read about in our F-Series Super Duty article here.

Harley-Davidson

The Chicago Auto Show isn't a motorcycle show, nor is Harley-Davidson getting into the business of making automobiles, but you may recall a time when the bar and shield adorned Ford F-Series pickups. That co-branding may be making a comeback, as Ford is expected to show off a new Harley-Davidson F-150.

Back in September, we reported that the Tuscany Motor Company revealed an H-D F-150 concept. There's a chance what's unveiled this week could look similar to that, or it could be something completely different. Whatever the case, we'll know for sure later this week.

Kia

Kia will mostly use the Chicago show to bring its 2020 Telluride to another city, the big SUV having just debuted in Detroit. On top of that, Kia will be showing off the Forte GT, which will be the model line's sportiest trim, with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque that goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission (yay) or a seven-speed, dual-clutch cog-swapper. When I reviewed the standard, 147-horsepower Kia Forte in late 2018, I was impressed with the compact sedan's features, fuel efficiency and comfort, but I was let down how boring the car was to drive. The Forte GT should rectify that. Here's more about the new, hopped-up Forte GT sedan.

We've heard Kia might have another debut up its sleeve, too, so stay tuned.

Land Rover

Days before the LA Auto Show last November, Land Rover unveiled the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque in London. We initially assumed we'd see the US-spec version shortly thereafter, but then Land Rover folks confirmed the small SUV wouldn't see US soil until the Chicago show.

The new Evoque gets improved (more Velar-inspired) looks, a higher-quality interior, an available mild-hybrid powertrain and a significant infusion of the latest and greatest tech, including an AI-infused Smart Setting system that can learn a driver's preferred settings for things like music, interior climate and seat adjustments. Find out more about the all-new Evoque here.

Lexus

Lexus is bringing another Inspiration Series model into the world -- this time, in the form of the seductive LC 500 coupe. Whereas the last Lexus LX Inspiration Series made the Lexus LX 570 look as though it was in mourning, the LC, instead, is dressed decidedly brighter, wearing Flare Yellow paint, yellow accents adorning the cockpit and a dash of extra carbon fiber inside and out.

Like every Inspiration Series vehicle preceding it, this really only amounts to an appearance package, but with a 5.0-liter, 471-horsepower V8 engine powering what looks like a barely road-legal concept car, $106,210 is a small price to pay for a machine that easily competes with Aston Martins costing twice as much. Oh, but if you want this special LC, you'll have to act with haste; Lexus is only building 100 of them. Read more about the LC 500 Inspiration Series here.

If you're looking for something more practical, Lexus is also debuting the 2019 NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition. The special model, limited to a production run of 1,000, will add accouterments like a 14-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system. You can read all about the special NX here.

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mazda

Thirty years ago at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show, Mazda revealed the MX-5 Miata, a car that was built specifically to yank at the heartstrings of car enthusiasts the world over. Ever since then, the Miata has yet to lift off the throttle. It arguably looks better than ever, and with a recent 26-pony shot in the arm for its 2.0-liter, 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine, it performs better than ever, too.

To commemorate 30 visceral years, Mazda is debuting the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition in the same city where the Miata's story (at least in the public eye) first began. At this point, we know very little about the car, other than it will be limited-production and offered in a shade of red brighter than the moody (but spellbinding) Soul Red currently on offer. We'll have all the details about this special Miata when it's revealed Thursday, Feb. 7. In the meantime, there are a few more nuggets to uncover about the car here.

Nissan

All we know right now is that Nissan is bringing a special edition of its Pathfinder SUV to the Chicago show. The Rock Creek Edition is simply a $995 rugged interior and exterior appearance package, but your extra dough also gets you a sweet set of wheels, along with splash guards and a trailer hitch with a wiring harness. You can read more about the Rock Creek Pathfinder here.

That said, Nissan has historically had a few things on display in Chicago, so don't be surprised if something else shows up later this week. It could be something new, or it could just be the public debut of that snow track-equipped Altima.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru

The most significant reveal at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show will likely be for the seventh-generation Subaru Legacy. So far, we only have a teaser image of the forthcoming Legacy's large, portrait-oriented Starlink infotainment system touchscreen, which takes a page from the vertically oriented units in the Tesla Model S and Model X as well as the Ram 1500 and Volvo's Sensus Connect interface. Thankfully, Subaru has left us physical buttons for often-tinkered-with functions such as the volume, radio tuning and temperature controls.

From what we can see so far, the interior looks as though it will be a pleasant place to spend time, with French stitching adorning the dash, center stack and shift boot. That's about all we know right now, but we'll open the factoid floodgates as soon as the car is revealed Thursday, Feb. 7. Until then, funnel through a few more details about the next Sabura Legacy here.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota

Toyota has a healthy lineup of debuts this year in Chicago, the biggest of which will come with the refreshed 2020 Tacoma. We've been treated to a teaser of how the updated front fascia will look, but beyond that, we have no clue how extensive the midsize pickup truck's updates will be. Whatever the updates, we're excited to see how it can make Toyota more competitive in a market that's heating up with the new and incredibly popular Ford Ranger. You can find out more about the updated Tacoma here.

Toyota will also be debuting the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition to celebrate the storied off-roader's 60 years -- one-sixth of which have been consumed by the current-gen beast. Yep, it's due for a redesign.

It may be old, but Toyota's Range Rover rival remains handsome, especially in Heritage Edition form with classic Land Cruiser badging that makes my knees weaker than C. Montgomery Burns. The special Land Cruiser also gets a set of 18-inch, bronze BBS wheels and a running board-delete for more capability off-road. The interior also receives a set of visual tweaks. If you need one of these in your life, beware that Toyota is limiting production to 1,200 units, which will go on sale this summer. There are plenty more details to be had right here.

Volkswagen

At this point, we know little about the next Volkswagen Jetta GLI, aside from the fact that it's debuting this year in Chicago. However, we're not expecting anything groundbreaking. Historically, the Jetta GLI has been a sort of sedan equivalent to the Golf GTI. Expect a turbocharged engine underhood, with more than 200 horsepower.

We'll have all the particulars when the hotter sedan is revealed on the morning of Feb. 7. In the meantime, check out our latest speculative Jetta GLI coverage if you're hankering to learn more.