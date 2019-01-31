Dodge revives Sublime green paint job for Charger, Challenger in Chicago

Enlarge Image Dodge

If there's one thing Dodge loves doing, it's leaning on heritage. At the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, it'll have yet another paint job ready for Throwback Thursday.

Dodge announced this week that it will revive its Sublime green paint job at the Chicago Auto Show next week for both the Challenger and Charger. It hasn't been offered on the Challenger since the 2015 model year, and it hasn't been applied to the Charger since 2007.

It's the first time Sublime will be offered on the Charger Scat Pack and Charger SRT Hellcat models, in case the exhaust note wasn't turning enough heads already. Dodge will also apply it to the recently revived Challenger T/A trim, a combination that hasn't been seen since 1970.

Sublime will join a host of other insanely obvious paint jobs that Dodge offers for its big, bulky brutes. While I'm probably the biggest fan of B5 Blue, the cars can also be ordered in throwback hues like Go Mango, F8 Green and Plum Crazy. OK, the purple one is pretty darn good, too.

Dealers can start ordering Chargers and Challengers in Sublime this February. Like usual, you'll be able to shove anything from a V6 all the way up to a supercharged V8 into either car.