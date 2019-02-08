2019 Ram 2500 HD gets accessorized with Mopar goodies

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mopar introduced an accessorized 2019 Ram 2500 HD at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
It's designed to show off the 170 different parts Mopar will offer to customize the new heavy-duty truck.
Specifically, the truck has been outfitted to make it better suited for off-roading.
There's a new powder-coated sport bar in the bed, with a quintet of 5-inch LED off-road lights mounted on top. Those lights are powered by a new auxiliary switch panel inside the truck's cabin.
Also fitted are a Mopar rear bed step and fender flares, the latter to help protect the truck's sides from scratches and damage.
Under the hood is a 410-horsepower, 6.4-liter V8 engine.
These 17-inch beadlock wheels feature Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires.
While most of the parts seen here are production-ready, Mopar says a few are still in the "concept" stage.
Either way, it's a great way for owners to modify their trucks with parts directly from the Mopar showroom.
