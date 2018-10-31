Lexus LX enters 11th model year with new special edition

Even though it's been given three facelifts, the Lexus LX -- the largest SUV the automaker builds, based on the Toyota Land Cruiser -- is 11 model years old. And judging by what Lexus is bringing to the LA Auto Show next month, the LX is set to keep on cruisin'.

Lexus will bring the 2019 LX Inspiration Series to this year's Los Angeles Auto Show. The Inspiration Series is a limited-edition trim that makes Lexus' fancy cars even fancier.

There are absolutely no adjustments to the underpinnings of the LX -- this is inspiration in visual form only. Its engine is still a 5.7-liter V8 that puts out 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque, mated to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

The exterior of the LX Inspiration Series is adorned with 21-inch black alloy wheels, a black front grille with dark chrome trim and black trim for the headlights, fog lights and windows. The headlights' lenses are smoked for added darkness, too. There are also black chrome accents on the taillights, license plate trim and rear doors. As for the interior, it's decked out with exclusive white leather and a black headliner. There's also some unique carpeting, cargo mats and key gloves, and... that's it, really.

Enlarge Image Lexus

You do get a good chunk of desirable options shoehorned in there, though. The LX Inspiration Series has a bunch of standard equipment, including heated and ventilated outboard seats in the first two rows, in addition to a rear-seat entertainment system, a color head-up display, a box that can cool your beverages, a wireless phone charger and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system.

Then again, for the price, you'd better get a bunch of gnarly kit. The LX Inspiration Series will set you back a cool $100,420. With two-row variants starting around $85,000 and three-row variants starting around $90,000, that's a whole lot of dough for some dark trim and white leather. But considering its sales are somewhat steady for a vehicle of this price, perhaps its buyers don't need too much inspiration to keep coming back to dealers. Only 500 examples will be built.

The first vehicle to pick up this badge was the LC coupe, which based its Inspiration Series trim on the special-edition Black Panther LC that showed up at last year's SEMA aftermarket trade show, albeit without any vibranium.

