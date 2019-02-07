2020 Range Rover Evoque brings top-notch style to Chicago

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the least expensive way to slide into a Range Rover, and now, it looks more like its expensive siblings, which buyers are sure to appreciate.

After debuting in Europe late in 2018, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque has finally broken cover in the US at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. This compact SUV carries more Range Rover DNA than ever before, which is obvious from even the quickest of glances. It's a huge shift from the last-generation Evoque, which had a more unique look.

The Evoque appears to get a lot of its inspiration from the shapely Range Rover Velar. Up front, the headlights are as thin as the Velar's, a growing trend not just at Land Rover. The rear end, though, carries the greatest resemblance, offering more of a coupelike look than before. While many cars physically expand in a new generation, the Evoque is just about the same size as it was before, although the wheelbase is a bit longer, improving legroom and cargo capacity.

Its interior has been thoroughly reworked, again begging comparison to Range Rover's more expensive vehicles. If you like storing junk in the car -- and who doesn't, really -- the door panels can now accommodate 1.5-liter water bottles, and there's a clever little tray behind the climate controls to hide more stuff.

Two different engines are on offer. Cars with the P250 designation rock a 2.0-liter gas I4 that's good for 246 horsepower. If that's not enough, opt for one of the P300 vehicles, as that brings a 48-volt mild hybrid system into the equation, also boosting the net output to 296 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard.

There is a bunch of available tech in this thing, too. Cameras can be used to make the hood "invisible," showing the driver what's immediately under the car's front end. The rearview mirror can switch between a traditional mirror and a camera-based view of the area behind the car. Other optional equipment includes Jaguar Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which packs two 10-inch touchscreens on the center console and a 12.3-inch screen in place of the gauge cluster. There are six USB ports scattered around the cabin, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available.

The 2020 Land Rover Evoque goes on sale this spring. It'll start at $42,650, and nonhybrid models stretch up to $56,850 for the limited First Edition trim. On the mild hybrid side, prices range from $46,600 to $55,800.

