2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia will be a rare sight

With only 15 examples destined for North America, the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia will indeed be a proper limited-edition. The North American spec Italia was revealed at the Chicago Auto Show.

Setting the Italia apart from a run-of-the-mill Alfa Romeo 4C Spider are an exclusive Misano Blue Metallic paint job, piano-black front air intake and rear diffuser and special side graphics on the outside. The cabin gets an aluminum "4C Spider Italia" logoed trim piece on the dashboard and numbered plate on center console.

Outside of the small visual alterations, the Italia is the same carbon-fiber monocoque pocket rocket as the standard 4C. Power comes from a 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sits in the middle of the car, making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That works with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, helping get the Spider to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

Exclusivity does, however, come at a price. The Italia will sticker for $73,495, which includes $1,595 for destination. That represents a $5,000 premium over the base 4C Spider.

Orders for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Spider Italia will open some time during the second quarter of this year. Folks who want to find out more or really want to reserve one before orders officially begin can email sales@alfaromeo.com.

For anyone who misses out on an Italia, you'll still be able to buy a regular 4C Spider. Alfa also confirmed in Chicago that a 2020 model year run of those is happening for North America.