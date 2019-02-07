2020 Range Rover Evoque looks more like a Range Rover than ever

  • 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
After debuting in Europe late in 2018, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque has finally broken cover in the US at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.     

1
The Evoque appears to get a lot of its inspiration from the shapely Range Rover Velar.     

2
Its interior has been thoroughly reworked, again begging comparison to Range Rover's more expensive vehicles.    

3
Two different engines are on offer.     

4
Cars with the P250 designation rock a 2.0-liter gas I4 that's good for 246 horsepower.     

5
If that's not enough, opt for one of the P300 vehicles, as that brings a 48-volt mild hybrid system into the equation, also boosting the net output to 296 horsepower.     

6
All-wheel drive is standard. It's a Range Rover. Come on.

7
Cameras can be used to make the hood "invisible," showing the driver what's immediately under the car's front end.     

8
The rearview mirror can switch between a traditional mirror and a camera-based view of the area behind the car.     

9
Keep scrolling, clicking or telekinesis-ing to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Range Rover Evoque.

10
