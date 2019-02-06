You can now get a Harley-Davidson-inspired 2019 Ford F-150

  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150
  • Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150

There is once again a Harley-Davidson-themed Ford F-150 pickup truck for sale.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 43

The truck will be built by an Illinois company called Tuscany Motor Company and sold through Ford dealers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 43

The truck scores a lifted suspension with new Fox shock absorbers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 43

On the outside, the truck wears special "Fat Boy" 22-inch wheels, various badges and a new front bumper.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 43

Around back, there's a new exhaust tuned for a Harley-Davidson-themed sound.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 43

The truck is based on an F-150 SuperCrew Lariat, and can be had with rear- or four-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 43

The truck was shown as a concept last year, and after strong public reaction, Harley and Tuscany decided to put it into production.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 43

A 5.0-liter V8 engine comes standard, but buyers can pay to upgrade to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 43

Pricing starts at $84,995 before options, with around 1,000 trucks planned to be built in 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 43

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Harley-Davidson 2019 Ford F-150.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 43

Published:Photo:Nate Reed/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
24
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
25
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
26
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
27
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
28
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
29
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
30
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
31
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
32
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
33
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
34
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
35
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
36
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
37
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
38
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
39
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
40
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
41
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
42
of 43

Published:Photo:Harley-DavidsonRead the article
43
of 43
Now Reading

You can now get a Harley-Davidson-inspired 2019 Ford F-150

Up Next

2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions are minivan marvels

Latest Stories

The US-spec Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary Edition sold out in 4 hours

The US-spec Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary Edition sold out in 4 hours

by
Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition is a carrot to the faithful

Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition is a carrot to the faithful

by
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport brings more sleekness, safety to Chicago

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport brings more sleekness, safety to Chicago

by
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek offers rugged looks on the cheap

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek offers rugged looks on the cheap

by
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia will be an exclusive specimen

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia will be an exclusive specimen

1:44