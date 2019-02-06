You can now get a Harley-Davidson-inspired 2019 Ford F-150

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
There is once again a Harley-Davidson-themed Ford F-150 pickup truck for sale.
The truck will be built by an Illinois company called Tuscany Motor Company and sold through Ford dealers.
The truck scores a lifted suspension with new Fox shock absorbers.
On the outside, the truck wears special "Fat Boy" 22-inch wheels, various badges and a new front bumper.
Around back, there's a new exhaust tuned for a Harley-Davidson-themed sound.
The truck is based on an F-150 SuperCrew Lariat, and can be had with rear- or four-wheel drive.
The truck was shown as a concept last year, and after strong public reaction, Harley and Tuscany decided to put it into production.
A 5.0-liter V8 engine comes standard, but buyers can pay to upgrade to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6.
Pricing starts at $84,995 before options, with around 1,000 trucks planned to be built in 2019.
