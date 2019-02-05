Ram's Multifunction Tailgate adds a 60-40 split

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Ram on Tuesday unveiled the Multifunction Tailgate.
It's a regular tailgate, capable of moving up and town with dampers that slow down the movement, and it can also drop with a push of the key fob
But it's unique in that the tailgate also has a 60-40 split, like a passenger car's rear seat, letting each side of the tailgate open like French doors.
Each door opens 88 degrees, nearly parallel with the fenders.
Ram claims that this new set of hinges will make things much easier for owners.
Only one side needs to be opened for curbside access, and getting closer to the bed when loading is easier than trying to reach over a tailgate.
Ram also says it'll improve forklift loading, for the real workhorses out there.
Ram's Multifunction Tailgate will be available on all seven 2019 Ram 1500 variants.
Reaching dealerships in the second quarter of this year, the Multifunction Tailgate will add $995 to the truck's bottom line.
The optional center step is an extra $295 on top of that.