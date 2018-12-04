2020 Chevy Silverado HD is 910 pound-feet of ugly

Chevrolet introduced its new design language to the Silverado light-duty pickup late last year, but didn't do the same for its heavy-duty sibling, the Silverado HD. As your eyes can very clearly see, that's not the case anymore.

Chevrolet today introduced the 2020 Silverado HD heavy-duty truck. I'll just get this out of the way early -- it's not pretty. It doubles (or maybe even triples) down on the 2019 Silverado's already polarizing look, growing a grille that looks positively industrial, like an air conditioner. The back end is fine, and it sports the same in-bumper step that I appreciate on its light-duty siblings.

As for the interior, Chevrolet didn't give us any pictures right away, but the automaker said that the inside benefits from upgrades similar to the light-duty Silverado. The redesign added about 3 inches of legroom in crew cab models, and the seating position is reportedly higher -- not too hard to suss out, given how dang tall the thing looks in pictures.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

More specs are still on the way, but for now, Chevrolet says the new Silverado HD will come with two different engine and transmission combinations. There's a new gas engine of unannounced cylinder count and a six-speed automatic transmission -- for context's sake, the current Silverado HD's gas engine is a 6.0-liter V8. And then there's the tried-and-true Duramax diesel V8, which will send 910 pound-feet (!!!) of torque through a new Allison 10-speed automatic.

If you're looking for specific towing or payload figures, well, Chevrolet hasn't given those out yet, sadly. But the automaker claims it'll be the most capable Silverado HD yet. For context, a 3500 HD will tow 14,200 pounds with its gas V8 and 23,100 pounds with the diesel.

The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019. It will make its official debut in February, which means this egg will probably hatch at the Chicago Auto Show.

