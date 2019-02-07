2020 Kia Forte GT-Line debuts at Chicago Auto Show with racy accents

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Kia Forte gets a little bit spicier with the introduction of a GT-Line version here at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.
Key upgrades include a gloss-black grille with red accents, new side skirts and a trunklid spoiler.
The GT-Line rolls on 17-inch graphite-finish wheels.
The GT-Line treatment also entails interior upgrades, like alloy pedals and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
Black cloth sports seats have white accent stitching, and the front seats have extra side bolstering.
Kia describes the GT-Line model as "race-inspired" because it has the looks of the GT turbo model, but without its extra horsepower or chassis upgrades.
On the outside, gloss-black trim is also used for the mirrors, spoiler and side skirts.
There are no performance upgrades to this car. Under the hood, a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-four remains the standard engine.
Standard safety features include precollision braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line from the Chicago Auto Show.