2020 Kia Forte GT-Line debuts at Chicago Auto Show with racy accents

  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
  • 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line

The 2020 Kia Forte gets a little bit spicier with the introduction of a GT-Line version here at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 19

Key upgrades include a gloss-black grille with red accents, new side skirts and a trunklid spoiler.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 19

The GT-Line rolls on 17-inch graphite-finish wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 19

The GT-Line treatment also entails interior upgrades, like alloy pedals and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 19

Black cloth sports seats have white accent stitching, and the front seats have extra side bolstering.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 19

Kia describes the GT-Line model as "race-inspired" because it has the looks of the GT turbo model, but without its extra horsepower or chassis upgrades.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 19

On the outside, gloss-black trim is also used for the mirrors, spoiler and side skirts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 19

There are no performance upgrades to this car. Under the hood, a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-four remains the standard engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 19

Standard safety features include precollision braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 19

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Kia Forte GT-Line from the Chicago Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 19

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 19
Now Reading

2020 Kia Forte GT-Line debuts at Chicago Auto Show with racy accents

Up Next

2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions are minivan marvels

Latest Stories

Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago

Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago

by
Dirt Rally 2.0 brings VR rally racing to the Oculus Rift

Dirt Rally 2.0 brings VR rally racing to the Oculus Rift

by
2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets tougher, lighter and safer

2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets tougher, lighter and safer

by
Deadly Takata airbag recall adds 1.7M more vehicles

Deadly Takata airbag recall adds 1.7M more vehicles

by
2019 Lexus LC Inspiration heads to Chicago looking like a Coldplay song

2019 Lexus LC Inspiration heads to Chicago looking like a Coldplay song

by