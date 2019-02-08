Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago

Buyers of the new 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty will have plenty of ways to customize their truck as soon as it launches. Mopar, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' parts and accessories division, plans to offer more than 170 add-on parts for the new Ram HD, and it's showing off just a few of them with this concept truck that's on display on Friday here at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Mopar concept truck in question wears Blue Streak paint and is equipped with the 410-horsepower, 6.4-liter V8 engine from the factory -- but then Mopar added a long list of extras.

There's a new powder-coated sport bar in the bed, atop which are mounted a quintet of 5-inch LED off-road lights. Those lights are powered by a new auxiliary switch panel inside the truck's cabin. Also fitted are a Mopar rear bed step and fender flares, the latter to help protect the truck's sides from scratches and damage.

Ram

Moving inside, Mopar dressed up the Ram's cabin with stainless-steel door sill plates with big "RAM" word marks, as well as rubberized Mopar slush mats.

Some of the parts seen on the truck, however, are described for now as "conceptual." That goes for the powder-coated rock rails, for instance, as well as the 17-inch beadlock wheels and the spare-tire carrier, which on the concept is able to carry tires up to 37 inches in diameter.

Of course, there will be plenty of Mopar components that weren't able to be shown off on this concept truck. Also on offer for the Ram 2500 will be things like bedliners, bed extenders, cargo ramps, Katzkin leather seat covers, bed tonneau covers and more.

Mopar says that "the majority" of the parts it has developed for the 2019 Ram 2500 will be available when the truck launches. As ever, the in-house department was able to work directly with Ram's engineering department to ensure all its accessories and parts were tested and validated to the same standards as factory-ordered components.