2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek offers rugged looks on the cheap

If there's one thing consumers should always expect from the Chicago Auto Show, it's an onslaught of special-edition packages that beef up a car's looks. Nissan hopped on that bandwagon for this year's show with the 2019 Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition.

Nissan on Tuesday introduced the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition ahead of its debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. This appearance package gives the family-friendly SUV a little more ruggedness without sacrificing comfort, and it even throws in a few non-aesthetic upgrades for funsies. Best of all, it's pretty affordable.

The most obvious change outside is the addition is unique 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, and I have to say, they're some boss wheels. The package takes things further with a black grille, black roof rails, black door handles and mirrors, black fascia accents and black fender surrounds. There are also unique badges, because no special trim would be complete without 'em. As for non-aesthetic additions, all Rock Creek-equipped Pathfinders get a standard trailer hitch, harness and splash guards.

Inside, there's a unique two-tone getup on the seats. There are also more badges (surprise, surprise) and metallic trim pieces around the interior. It's capped off with high-contrast stitching on the seats, center console, steering wheel and doors. There's a special Tech Package that costs $980 and adds embedded navigation, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors. A separate $2,110 Premium Package adds a 13-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic glass roof.

Available as a $995 upgrade for both SV and SL trims, the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition goes on sale this spring, although the rest of the 2019 Pathfinder lineup is already available. It'll be offered in seven different colors in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts.