2020 Toyota Tacoma takes a bow at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

  • 2020 Toyota Tacoma
Toyota unveiled the 2020 Tacoma at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.     

The most notable update on the 2020 Toyota Tacoma is a new infotainment system.     

With a standard 7-inch touchscreen, growing to 8 inches on the SR5 trim and up, this new head unit will carry Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility.   

The TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trims get Multi Terrain Monitor, which is borrowed from the Land Cruiser and adds cameras to help the vehicle maneuver off-road.    

Limited trims get a surround-view camera system as standard, but the system also makes an appearance on the TRD Pro trim, and it's available on lesser trims as an option.

Just about every trim gets a new grille and new or updated wheel designs.     

As for the 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro, the most off-road-capable variant Toyota makes, it gets a new set of wheels that are about 4 pounds lighter than the last set.     

The Fox shocks and rear springs have been retuned to accommodate the lighter wheels, to boot.    

Both I4 and V6 engines are available.

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma.

