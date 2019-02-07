Orange you glad it's time for a 30th Anniversary Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata?

  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition
Here's the Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition, which debuts at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Every 30th Anniversary Miata will be painted in this shade of Racing Orange.

The Racing Orange paint is nicely accented by dark-finish, 17-inch Rays wheels.

Both the standard roadster and hard top RF models will get the 30th Anniversary treatment.

Manual transmission models get a set of Bilstein dampers for better handling.

Inside, you'll find Recaro seats and orange stitching.

The 30th Anniversary models are based off the Miata's loaded Grand Touring trim.

The roadster starts at $34,995, while the RF will cost $37,595.

3,000 of these 30th Anniversary models will be sold worldwide, with 500 destined for US soil.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition.

