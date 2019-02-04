2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions are minivan marvels

  • 2019-chrysler-pacifica-35th-anniversary-1
  • 2019-chrysler-pacifica-35th-anniversary-2
  • 2019-chrysler-pacifica-35th-anniversary-3
  • 2019-dodge-grand-caravan-35th-anniversary-1

35 years after launching the minivan segment in 1984, FCA is celebrating its anniversary with special edition models of the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan.

The Chrysler Pacifica will be available as the 35th Anniversary Edition package in both the regular and hybrid version.

The exterior of the special anniversary Pacificas will feature unique Chrysler badges and black trim on both the front and rear fascias.

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is long in tooth, it will also receive the 35th Anniversary Edition package.

