2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road hits the dirt in Chicago

While some people probably wouldn't put the Toyota RAV4 and off-roading in the same sentence, a new trim unveiled at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show might change those people's minds.

Toyota on Thursday unveiled the 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road at the Chicago Auto Show. While some of these types of packages only offer a more rugged aesthetic, Toyota also brought a few changes that genuinely give the RAV4 a bit more overlanding cred.

It starts with beefier suspension, which Toyota claims is inspired by Ryan Millen's RAV4 rally car. It's apparently designed to minimize discomfort over small bumps to make trails smoother. The bump stops are engineered to handle the larger bumps, offering a bit more wheel travel when the springs are compressed. The package's part alterations are capped off with 18-inch TRD wheels and Falken all-terrain tires.

The RAV4 TRD Off-Road shares its bulkier looks with the RAV4 Adventure trim. It looks proper with some dark paint, as the chunky fender flares pretty much draw the eye right to them. The front bumper looks like it's built to handle more abuse than your average Target parking lot. Inside, there's red stitching and trim, in addition to leatherette seat material with "TRD" stitching into the headrests.

On the powertrain front, all-wheel drive is standard with all RAV4 TRD Off-Roads, as it should be. The engine is the same 203-horsepower, 2.5-liter I4 that you'll find in other RAV4s. And just like every other RAV4 rolling through the factory doors, a suite of active and passive safety systems is standard.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 Off-Road arrives in the fall. While pricing hasn't yet been announced, for context's sake, the RAV4 Adventure is the second most expensive trim at $32,900.