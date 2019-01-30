2019 Lexus LC Inspiration is all about that yellow

  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series
  • 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series

Lexus on Wednesday introduced the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series, which will make its official debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show next week.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
1
of 9

The LC 500 Inspiration Series rocks a very bright shade of yellow paint with a metallic finish.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
2
of 9

21-inch wheels, a carbon fiber roof and a carbon fiber lower grille insert complement the Flare Yellow paint job.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
3
of 9

Inside, there are yellow door inserts made from Alcantara suede, and the leather seats sport yellow stitching that extends to the instrument panel, glove box and center console.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
4
of 9

Everything else about the car is the same as usual, though.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
5
of 9

Under the hood is a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 putting out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.   

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
6
of 9

When it goes on sale in April, the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series will set you back a cool $106,210, about $14,000 more than a base model.    

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
7
of 9

The 100 buyers lucky enough to scoop this car up will also receive a leather garment bag that can fold into a travel bag.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
8
of 9

Flare Yellow lining matches the car's paint, and there's double yellow stitching on the top hem.     

Published:Caption:Photo:LexusRead the article
9
of 9
Now Reading

2019 Lexus LC Inspiration is all about that yellow

Up Next

Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition celebrates 60 years of existence

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Subaru is teasing a new Legacy and it's got a big ol' screen

AutoComplete: Subaru is teasing a new Legacy and it's got a big ol' screen

1:18
Scanning cars is becoming a thing

Scanning cars is becoming a thing

2:47
Mercedes debuts new V-Class van, promises electric EQV concept for Geneva

Mercedes debuts new V-Class van, promises electric EQV concept for Geneva

by
2019 Ford Ranger production will go into overtime thanks to high demand

2019 Ford Ranger production will go into overtime thanks to high demand

by
Dodge revives Sublime green paint job for Charger, Challenger in Chicago

Dodge revives Sublime green paint job for Charger, Challenger in Chicago

by