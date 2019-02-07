2020 Nissan Rogue Sport brings more sleekness, safety to Chicago

Enlarge Image Nissan

The Nissan Rogue Sport is more than just a slightly smaller Rogue, and to give it a bit more distinct spot in the lineup, it enters the 2020 model year with some solid enhancements.

Nissan unveiled the 2020 Rogue Sport at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday. Boasting improvements to its looks, as well as its complement of standard equipment, the SUV that lives between the Kicks and the big-boy Rogue is ready to pounce on a market that cannot get enough of the current crossover craze.

The 2020 Rogue Sport's exterior refresh is mild, but noticeable. The headlights are slightly more rectilinear than before, alluding to updates on other new Nissan models, like the Altima. There's also a new hood, a new bumper and a tweaked version of Nissan's family grille. LED daytime running lights come along for the ride, while a new set of taillights live out back. Two new colors -- bright green and orange -- are now available, too. The interior is the same as before.

The biggest news has to be the improved availability of its safety suite. Nissan Safety Shield, the package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams, is now standard. Formerly, it was only offered on SV and SL trims, but for 2020 it'll be standard on even the base S trim. It also carries over certain 2019 enhancements, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist lane-holding system is still available, too.

The engine remains a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated I4 gas engine good for 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission is the only one available, but the Rogue Sport is available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. It goes on sale in the fall, and while pricing hasn't been announced yet, a base 2019 Rogue Sport will set you back $22,240.