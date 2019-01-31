Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus may bring a bunch of brightness to the Chicago Auto Show by way of its LC Inspiration Series, but it has some darkness waiting in the wings, too.

Lexus announced Thursday that it will also unveil the 2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. This brevity-averse trim, which I will refer to as "NX Black Line" from hereon out, brings a dash of style and a little bit of our favorite Lexus tech to the now-second-smallest SUV Lexus makes.

Available in white, black or silver, the NX Black Line is based off the slightly more aggressive F Sport trim. It rocks a set of 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels, a small graphic near the side skirts, and other small adjustments to the body versus the regular NX. The inside promises F Sport black and white seats -- a first for the NX, in addition to a black headliner and special floor mats.

On the tech front, the NX Black Line is the first NX to receive Lexus' excellent 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, one of Roadshow's perennial favorites. Other tech in the NX Black Line includes heated and ventilated front seats, a power liftgate and a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Only 1,000 examples of the NX Black Line will be built. When it lands at dealers in February, it'll cost $48,575 for front-wheel drive, and $49,975 for all-wheel drive. For context, a regular NX F Sport FWD costs $38,625, while AWD will set you back $40,025.