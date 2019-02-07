2020 Nissan Rogue Sport looks sharp in its refreshed skin

  • 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
Nissan unveiled the 2020 Rogue Sport at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday.     

It boasts improvements to its looks, as well as its complement of standard equipment.

The 2020 Rogue Sport's exterior refresh is mild, but noticeable.     

The headlights are slightly more rectilinear than before, alluding to updates on other new Nissan models, like the Altima.     

There's also a new hood, a new bumper and a tweaked version of Nissan's family grille.    

LED daytime running lights come along for the ride, while a new set of taillights live out back.  

Two new colors -- bright green and orange -- are now available, too.

The interior is the same as before.    

Nissan Safety Shield, the package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and automatic high beams, is now standard.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport.

