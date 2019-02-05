The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets a new look and more capability

  • 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty
The Ford F-Series Super Duty is getting a serious refresh for the 2020 model year.

On the outside, that means new grille and bumper designs, as well as restyled lights and wheels.

Under the surface, the Super Duty ditches its old six-speed automatic transmission in favor of a 10-speed unit.

There's an all-new 7.3-liter V8 engine option, too, as well as a heavily upgraded 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V8.

Ford hasn't shared tow or payload ratings yet, but promises they will be the best-ever ratings for the Super Duty.

Ford also added lots more safety tech to the Super Duty, with XLT and higher trims adding precollision braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage, lane-keep assist and automatic high beams as standard.

Within the cabin, there are new materials depending on trim and configuration, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot with support for 10 devices at a time.

To help with towing, the truck adds the Pro Trailer Backup Assist familiar from the F-150, which makes steering a trailer easier.

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty goes on sale this fall.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Super Duty.

